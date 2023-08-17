Obituaries

WALDOBORO — Raymond Laforest Perkins Jr., 95, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, at Togus VA in Augusta. Raymond was born on Dec. 21, 1927, to Raymond L. Perkins Sr. and Ruby M. (Dyer) Perkins.

Raymond attended local school until the 11th grade. Raymond served in the U.S. Army post war at Camp McGill in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947. Raymond worked as a welder at Industrial Cab Co. in Essex, Mass. and was the property manager at the Damariscotta YMCA until he retired.

