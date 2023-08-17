WALDOBORO — Raymond Laforest Perkins Jr., 95, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, at Togus VA in Augusta. Raymond was born on Dec. 21, 1927, to Raymond L. Perkins Sr. and Ruby M. (Dyer) Perkins.
Raymond attended local school until the 11th grade. Raymond served in the U.S. Army post war at Camp McGill in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947. Raymond worked as a welder at Industrial Cab Co. in Essex, Mass. and was the property manager at the Damariscotta YMCA until he retired.
Raymond enjoyed boating, collecting coins and was even the author of a book.
Raymond was very proud of the work he did to stop smoking in rest homes and hospitals. He was also proud that he built the last two houses that he lived in himself. In 1980 he established the Mid Coast Maine Promotion for Clean Indoor Air Organization and was an active advocate for non-smokers rights since 1973.
Raymond was a long-time member of the American Legion Post #149 in Waldoboro.
Raymond was predeceased by his wife Edna L. Verge Perkins.
Raymond is survived by his daughters, Judith Lucier and husband Dennis of South Yarmouth, Mass., Kathleen Silva of Beverly, Mass. and Linda Perkins of Ipswich, Mass.; sons, Dana Perkins and wife Heidi of Georgetown, Mass. and Thomas Perkins of Hyannis, Mass.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There was a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. after the visiting hours. A burial at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro took place directly after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Raymond’s honor to the American Lung Association PO Box 756 Osceola WI 54020-0756.
