Obituaries

VINALHAVEN — It is with deep sorrow and much love we announce the passing of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Randall W. Farnham, 67, who passed away unexpectedly due to a medical event, resulting in an automobile accident, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Vinalhaven Island. Those who knew and loved him will be able to look outside of our own loss, and find comfort knowing he is freed from his heartache over the recent loss of his son, Arthur Farnham, AKA, “T-Pot” and “Russ” to his family and closest friends.

Randy was born April 27, 1956, in Castine, to John and Thelma Wardwell Farnham. He attended grammar school in Orland and went on to graduate from Bucksport High School. Randy always said he did his part to prevent overcrowding in school by skipping class to cut and haul wood to St. Regis Papermill.

