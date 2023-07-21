VINALHAVEN — It is with deep sorrow and much love we announce the passing of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Randall W. Farnham, 67, who passed away unexpectedly due to a medical event, resulting in an automobile accident, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Vinalhaven Island. Those who knew and loved him will be able to look outside of our own loss, and find comfort knowing he is freed from his heartache over the recent loss of his son, Arthur Farnham, AKA, “T-Pot” and “Russ” to his family and closest friends.
Randy was born April 27, 1956, in Castine, to John and Thelma Wardwell Farnham. He attended grammar school in Orland and went on to graduate from Bucksport High School. Randy always said he did his part to prevent overcrowding in school by skipping class to cut and haul wood to St. Regis Papermill.
He found his second love on Vinalhaven and was able to enjoy his love of cutting wood all while learning the hard work of fishing from Victor Ames and John Beckman. The three of them developed years of friendship that still leaves all who knew them wondering, when they heard a story, which one was actually the bad influence.
He worked as a caretaker on Vinalhaven, taking great pride in providing his services to the wonderful people he considered part of his family.
He learned to work with granite and created many masterpieces that will be solid reminders that he lived and meant something to many people. So, when you see a piece of carved granite, you can think of him and he will live on in a story or two that will be told with laughter and tears.
His friends, Bobby Philbrook, Fred Granger, Amby Ally, Eric Meklin and Bruce Willett, meant the world to him and were always there to laugh a little harder, cry a little less and make life much easier.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Farnham, and his youngest son, Andrew W. Farnham; his brothers, Jerry Farnham and his wife Tammy, Michael Farnham and his long-time partner Cheryl White and John Farnham and his wife Lynne; his close and loving nephew, Michael Farnham II; sisters, Diane Farnham, Lisa Drake and her husband Gene and Venitia Hunt and her husband Steven; grandsons, Corbin, Brian and Arthur John “AJ”; granddaughter, Lily; uncle, Leslie and his wife Eleanor; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Randy was predeceased by his son, Arthur T. Farnham; his parents, John and Thelma Farnham; nephew, Derick Warren; and his grandparents, Arthur L. and Jennie D. Farnham and Mavis Douglas and Paul Wardwell.
A graveside celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Browns Head Cemetery, Vinalhaven.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.