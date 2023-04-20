ST. GEORGE — Priscilla Andre Bartlett (Smith), affectionately known as Andy, passed away in her sleep with the comfort of her husband, Arthur Bartlett, at her side early in the morning of April 13, 2023. In the days preceding, she was in good spirits and was able to say goodbye to her six children and her two sisters with the sense of humor that she always carried with her. She will be missed by so many.
Born on July 17, 1941, in Rockland, she was the daughter of Leon and Margaret Smith. Andy grew up on Thomaston Street with five siblings. She married Russell Lunt (deceased August, 2021) after graduating from Rockland High School and began her family.
Andy had several jobs throughout her life, but her career was as the warden’s secretary at the Maine State Prison in Thomaston, from which she retired after over 30 years of service. She spent the last 51 years residing in Port Clyde and St. George, married to Arthur Bartlett and raising children together. That was the job in which she thrived; she was a great mom! There was never a shortage of teenagers at the Bartlett’s house. It was a home filled with laughter because of the comfort and genuine love Andy shared with everyone. You could rely on her to brighten your day with her humor and all-around positive nature, always.
Andy was one of the most hospitable people you would ever meet. She opened up her home and heart to anyone and everyone. You could always count on a crowd at her house for every holiday, but be sure to bring a chair, and be prepared to eat. She loved to cook because she loved to feed people! She was known for awesome fudge, whoopie pies and anything blueberry.
As a mom, she was extremely proud of her children, but so humble in her expression. She loved family, and was the host to countless gatherings, including the famous Lobster Festival cookout in her front yard (after the parade, of course) every year after the passing of her dad, in order to continue a family tradition.
She was loved deeply by so many, and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Arthur Bartlett; her children David Lunt and his wife Sharon Millett of Greene, Theresa Lunt and her husband Rudy Pepin of Acton, Wendy Lunt and her husband Robert Scammon, Jr. of Falmouth, William Lunt and his wife Paula Benner of Tenants Harbor, Robert Bartlett and his husband Miguel Gomez of Palm City, Fla., and Michelle Bartlett Ward of Union; she was the proud grandmother of nine, Desiree Lunt Pomerleau, Christopher Lunt, Andrea Pepin, Jennifer Pepin, Russell Scammon, Jacob Scammon, Nicholas Lunt, Madison Ward and Alyssa Ward Dustin; a great-grandmother to five beautiful girls; and her siblings Dorothy Burns, Rick Smith, Jeanette Stockford. She was predeceased by her siblings Beverly Smith and James Smith.
