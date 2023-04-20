Obituaries

ST. GEORGE — Priscilla Andre Bartlett (Smith), affectionately known as Andy, passed away in her sleep with the comfort of her husband, Arthur Bartlett, at her side early in the morning of April 13, 2023. In the days preceding, she was in good spirits and was able to say goodbye to her six children and her two sisters with the sense of humor that she always carried with her. She will be missed by so many.

Born on July 17, 1941, in Rockland, she was the daughter of Leon and Margaret Smith. Andy grew up on Thomaston Street with five siblings. She married Russell Lunt (deceased August, 2021) after graduating from Rockland High School and began her family.

