Obituaries

BELFAST — Peter M. Enggass was born July 16, 1927, to Maurice and Helen (Schoenbrun) Enggass in Detroit, Mich. He died July 7, 2023, at Waldo County Hospital, Belfast, just before his 96th birthday.

As a youth, Peter attended Detroit Country Day School and worked at Enggass Jewelry Company, the family business in downtown Detroit. With some difficulty, he extracted himself from the business, deciding instead to attend the University of Michigan. After serving as a second lieutenant in the Korean War, he returned to the states and met his future wife, Nancy Joan Logue, who he married in 1955. He returned to the University of Michigan where he later obtained multiple degrees, culminating in a PhD in geography, and remained a lifelong Michigan sports fan.

