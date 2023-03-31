Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Peter David LeGage, 65, passed away unexpectedly at Pen Bay Medical Center with his brothers and sisters at his bedside. Peter is preceded in death by his mother and father, Joanne Gardner LeGage and Bill LeGage.

Peter was a lifelong resident of Rockland and attended McLain Elementary School and Rockland District High School. Peter worked as a dishwasher for 40 years at the Wayfarer East Hotel, where he made many special friends.

