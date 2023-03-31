ROCKLAND — Peter David LeGage, 65, passed away unexpectedly at Pen Bay Medical Center with his brothers and sisters at his bedside. Peter is preceded in death by his mother and father, Joanne Gardner LeGage and Bill LeGage.
Peter was a lifelong resident of Rockland and attended McLain Elementary School and Rockland District High School. Peter worked as a dishwasher for 40 years at the Wayfarer East Hotel, where he made many special friends.
Peter loved his hometown of Rockland and participated in all the events that took place. During the summer, Peter looked forward to helping set up and tear down the Lobster Festival as well as participating in the everyday activities of the Rockland lobster festival since the 1970s. He was there every year to greet King Neptune at the Rockland Harbor. Peter also participated in the Lobster Festival parade as “The Lighthouse Man.” The last four years, due to Parkinson’s disease, his sister Paula and brother Jim made a float with Peter and the lighthouse he carried. This last year his float received the “People’s Choice Award.” Peter’s love of lighthouses was evident as he had a large collection of them and was an active donator to the Lighthouse Museum in Rockland, as well as the Rockland Breakwater lighthouse.
Wintertime was another season Peter enjoyed. He loved the Christmas holidays with Santa Claus, the lights and the decorations. Peter was always there to greet Santa Claus at the Rockland Harbor. He rode on the float with Santa as Santa’s elf in the Christmas of Lights Parade, and also served as Rockland’s own personal elf.
Peter loved to dance. Every year he attended the Blues Festival. He was there every day from start to finish. Peter loved his family and loved to reminisce about his childhood, especially with his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins. Every weekend for years, Peter would go down to 31 Lawrence St., the old family home growing up, to see his mother and ReRe where his mother would always cook him his favorite meals.
Peter is survived by his beloved family; his brothers, Bill LeGage and wife Vicky of South Thomaston and Jim LeGage and wife Maureen of Lincolnville; his sisters Judy Cox and husband Mike of Melrose, Fla., Sandra Bosse and husband John of Kingman, Ind. and Paula LeGage and husband Joe Goudreau of Dixmont, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
