Peter D. LeGage service notice Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Peter David LeGage, 65, died peacefully, surrounded by his brothers and sisters, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.Family and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.A full obituary will be published at a later date.To share a memory or condolence with the LeGage family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Notice Rockland Recommended for you Digital Edition Courier-Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events