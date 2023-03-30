Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Peter David LeGage, 65, died peacefully, surrounded by his brothers and sisters, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

Tags

Recommended for you