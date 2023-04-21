Obituaries

CUSHING — Peggy Sue Martin, 64, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with her family by her side in Rockport, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Rockland, Sept. 8, 1958, she was the daughter of Charles and Vivian Mansfield of Thomaston. Peggy attended local schools, graduating from Georges Valley High School, and married her high school sweetheart Randy Martin in June 1976 in Thomaston.

