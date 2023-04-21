CUSHING — Peggy Sue Martin, 64, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with her family by her side in Rockport, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Rockland, Sept. 8, 1958, she was the daughter of Charles and Vivian Mansfield of Thomaston. Peggy attended local schools, graduating from Georges Valley High School, and married her high school sweetheart Randy Martin in June 1976 in Thomaston.
Peggy worked for Hodgman’s Footwear in Camden for several years before going on to spend 28 years working at KeyBank in Camden, and then Rockland. For the last eight years, Peggy worked in food services at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, most recently as the kitchen manager. Peggy found the most joy in spending time with her family, giving gifts, traveling with her husband Randy and in the company of dogs. She had a particular fondness for yellow Labradors, especially her Hannah.
Peggy is survived by her devoted husband, Randy of Cushing; her beloved son Nicholas Martin and his wife Kate of Thomaston; her mother and father-in-law, Elsie and Herbert Martin of Cushing; three sisters, Patty Buzzell and her husband Leon of Waldoboro, Charlene Wadsworth of Thomaston and Joy Struk of Warren; her brother Scott Mansfield and his wife Darla of Rockport; her sister-in-law Pam Heal and her husband John of Warren; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Vivian, and her brother Chuck Mansfield.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Thomaston Village Cemetery, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at PO Box 68, Cushing, ME, 04563.
Arrangements are with Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or story with Peggy’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.