ROCKLAND — Paula L. Watson, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Born in Rockland, Paula was the daughter of Herbert Vernon Conway and Martha Doris Ames. One of five children, Paula attended local schools until graduating from Rockland High School.
Paula worked various jobs throughout her life including her time in Hooksett, N.H., where she worked at Sylvania for many years as a machine operator. She later moved back to Maine with her husband Norman and worked at local fish factories before starting as a laundry technician at the Knox Center, where she worked until her retirement.
In her earlier days Paula loved spending time with her husband. They enjoyed travelling to Maine on their motorcycles for the weekend. During the summer months you could find them camping in their camper either in Maine or New Hampshire. Paula’s family would describe her as a very private woman who “went along and got along.” After her husband’s passing, Paula welcomed her sister with open arms to live with her and take care of one another. They were housemates for over 17 years until Pat’s passing in 2021.
Other than her parents, Paula was predeceased by her husband Norman A. Watson; her brothers, Richard E. Ames and D. Wayne Ames; and two sisters, Judith Booth and Patricia D. “Pat” Poland. She is survived by two nieces, Cheryl Johnson and her husband Ron of Appleton and Terry L. Poland of Augusta; and one nephew, Robert Poland Jr., of Waldoboro.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery on Old County Road in Rockland. The Reverend Mark Adolphsen will officiate.
For those who would like to share a memory or condolence with the Watson family may do so on their Book of Memories at bchfh.com
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home 110 Limerock St., Rockland.