ROCKLAND — Paul Luttrell, 81, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home after a period of declining health. Born in Portland, April 26, 1941, he was the son of Eugene and Adelaide (Flaherty) Luttrell. On June 15, 1963, he married Jessie Hilton. They had four children: Cheryl, Tom, Kevin and Mike.
Paul was a 1959 graduate of Cheverus High School in Portland. He attended Saint Francis Xavier College in Nova Scotia, Canada, graduating in 1963. He later studied at the University of Maine, where he completed his master’s degree and certificate in advanced study.
Paul began his professional career in 1964, teaching English and social studies at Solon High School. He later went to Rockland District High School as a guidance counselor and from there to Georges Valley High School as a guidance counselor and principal. He became superintendent of SAD #50 Thomaston, Cushing and St. George and finished his career as business manager of the Belfast School District.
Paul coached all his sons in little league. He was a third and fourth degree of the Knights of Columbus, Rockland, Limerock Council #136. A long-time Rotarian, Paul was a past member of both the Rockland and Belfast clubs, and he was a recipient of the Paul Harris award. He was an avid volunteer at the Lighthouse Museum in Rockland and the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church soup kitchen.
Paul is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jessie; his children Cheryl (Lloyd) Brown of Norridgewock, Tom (Martha) Luttrell of South Thomaston, Kevin (Jean) Luttrell of Levant and Mike (Martha) Luttrell of Wells; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Chuck (Marie) Luttrell of Coquitlam, British Columbia; his sisters, Shelia (Mike) Holmes of Seabrook, N.H., Sharon (Steve) Jerome of Raymond; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Other than his parents, Paul was predeceased by his twin brother Peter and sister-in-law Pam Luttrell.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard’s soup kitchen, C/O St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, 7 Union St., Camden, ME.
To share a memory or story with Paul’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland.