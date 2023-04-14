Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Paul S. Douglas, 59, died unexpectedly at home, Monday, April 3, 2023. Paul was a long-time member of AA and walked a long, hard journey to sobriety, remaining sober for 25 years.

Born April 13, 1963, in Camden, he was the son of Neal Jr. and Daphana Morse Douglas. He was educated in Rockland schools, graduating from Rockland District High School with the class of 1981.

Tags

Recommended for you