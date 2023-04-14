ROCKLAND — Paul S. Douglas, 59, died unexpectedly at home, Monday, April 3, 2023. Paul was a long-time member of AA and walked a long, hard journey to sobriety, remaining sober for 25 years.
Born April 13, 1963, in Camden, he was the son of Neal Jr. and Daphana Morse Douglas. He was educated in Rockland schools, graduating from Rockland District High School with the class of 1981.
Paul later moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where he resided for 15 years. It was in St. Petersburg that Paul began his walk of sobriety.
Returning to Rockland in 1999, he was employed for many years as a builder and carpenter. He was an avid athlete and played basketball and football since the age of 10, continuing through high school for the Fighting Tigers. As an adult he enjoyed his time coaching Pee-Wee Basketball at the Rockland Rec Center. He was devoted to helping kids, passionate about his own sons and loved his dogs.
Paul was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed.
Predeceased by his mother and father as well as uncles Stephen Douglas, Jack Pauley, Lynus Morse and Fred Spaulding; Paul is survived by his sons, Avery Scott Douglas of Portland and Brody Robert Julien Douglas of Thomaston; his sisters, Barbara L. Graves and her husband Jason of Massachusetts and Theresa Hillgrove and her husband David of Rockland; his aunts Sharon Spaulding of Rockland, Julie French and her husband John of Camden and Carol Douglas of Winthrop, Mass.; and a nephew Christopher Neal Graves of Massachusetts; as well as several extended family members.
A memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion, Limerock Street, Rockland.
