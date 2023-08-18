Obituaries

Patricia A. Peasley

Patricia A. Peasley

GORHAM — Patricia A. Peasley, 82, formerly of South Portland, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, while under hospice care at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine.

Patricia was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Camden, the daughter of the late Nathan G. Sr. and Anna (Burrill) Peasley. Patricia was a thoughtful and dedicated individual who devoted her life to serving others. She graduated from Camden High School in 1959 and continued her education at the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1962. 

Recommended for you