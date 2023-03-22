DURHAM, Conn. — On March 11, 2023, Pamela (Harrington) Ober, 79, formerly of Rockland, passed away peacefully after a long illness.
Born Nov. 4, 1943, in Rockland, she was the daughter of Richard and Elaine Harrington. She was educated locally and graduated from Rockland High School in 1961. Not long after, she married her high school sweetheart Robert Ober. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.
Pam worked as a receptionist for Maine Cardiology Group in Portland until she and Robert bought Bob's Market in Thomaston, operating that together for several years.
Most of all Pam loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, she never missed an event. Pam was the oldest of nine sisters and enjoyed the trips they would go on and going out to lunch with them. She also loved to knit, bake, cook and do arts and crafts.
Predeceased by two sister, Sharon Allen and Roxann Burnside; and a brother-in-law, James McClure; Pam leaves behind her loving husband Robert Ober; her two sons, Robert Ober and his wife Elizabeth and Richard Ober; her five cherished grandchildren, Bobby, Tyler, Melissa, Jake and Sammie; her beloved sisters, Stephanie L. Davis, Rhonda L. Anderson, Gail C. McClure, Michele M. Brannan, Melinda J. Blastow and Tracey L. Randall; many nieces and nephews and their families; as well as a large loving extended family and too many friends to count.
Pam will be dearly missed by all her family and friends from Maine to Southern Florida.
A celebration of Pam's life will be announced soon. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.