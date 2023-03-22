Obituaries

DURHAM, Conn. — On March 11, 2023, Pamela (Harrington) Ober, 79, formerly of Rockland, passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1943, in Rockland, she was the daughter of Richard and Elaine Harrington. She was educated locally and graduated from Rockland High School in 1961. Not long after, she married her high school sweetheart Robert Ober. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Tags

