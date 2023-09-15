Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Pamela J. Sawyer passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at the Sussman House after a period of declining health.

Pamela was born in Rockland on Feb. 27, 1942, to Ashley and Marion Hubbard, and adored her stepfather, Paul Doherty. She graduated Union High School in 1960, and in March of 1961 she married the love of her life, William Sawyer of Warren. Together they had five children, Jay, Gary, Joyce, Justine and Brian.

