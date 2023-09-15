ROCKLAND — Pamela J. Sawyer passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at the Sussman House after a period of declining health.
Pamela was born in Rockland on Feb. 27, 1942, to Ashley and Marion Hubbard, and adored her stepfather, Paul Doherty. She graduated Union High School in 1960, and in March of 1961 she married the love of her life, William Sawyer of Warren. Together they had five children, Jay, Gary, Joyce, Justine and Brian.
Throughout her life, Pamela was drawn to helping members of her community with challenges. This included working with foster children, a wide arrangement of private duty jobs and advocating for members of a group home for intellectually disabled men. She was very proud of being a founding member of the Warren Ambulance Service and its first director when the service was established in 1974. For many years she was active in the teaching of CPR, basic first aid, and EMT training. Pam was also an instrumental part of several mock disaster drills.
After Bill was diagnosed with disabling health Pam pulled up her britches and went back to school to become a nurse, graduating in 1979 with her LPN license. She then joined the medical/surgical unit at Pen Bay Medical Center and later went on to work in patient registration until her retirement.
All five children grew up in a house filled with music, and after her retirement, Pam enjoyed watching a variety of movies. She was also a long-time member of the Rebekahs Lodge in Warren.
Pam was predeceased by her husband, Bill; son-in-law, William Patterson; and sister Margo Bedell. Along with her children, she is survived by her siblings, Carol Redd of Standish, Patricia Arsenault of Westbrook, Ashley Hubbard of Woodland Hills, Calif., Patrick Doherty of Derry, N.H., Tim Doherty of Union, Dennis Doherty of Swanville and Deidre Wallace of Union. Pam is also survived by grandchildren, Ashly Sawyer, Dajiah Patterson, Brandon Patterson, Danica Jade Patterson, Sarah Sawyer, Jacob Sawyer, Gary Sawyer Jr., Zachariah Sawyer and Samual Grierson; and great-grandchildren Tristan, Hailey, Garret, Grayson, Wesley, Emmet, Matthew, Alyssa, William, Kayleigh, Nathaniel and William. The family also recognizes her close friend, Pam Clark of Rockland.