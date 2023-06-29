Obituaries

WALDOBORO/WARREN — Nathanael Wyatt Read, 10, of Waldoboro and Warren, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 26, 2023, at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland after a long and heroic nine-month battle with leukemia. Nathanael was born on March 16, 2013, to Cynquany (Gregory) Read and Levi Read.

Nathanael went to local schools: Miller School for pre-K and kindergarten and Warren Community School for grades 1-4.

Recommended for you