THOMASTON — Nancy Lee Miles Armstrong, 68, died in her home on May 6, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Nancy was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1954, to Andrew and Eunice Miles of Clinton. The second girl of five, Nancy was a loving, devoted sister and daughter who grew up enjoying Maine’s pine forests, rivers, lakes and the family camp in Unity. A cheerleader and gifted student, Nancy graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield in 1973. In 1977 Nancy graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in nursing and began her career in Waterville at Thayer Hospital. She met Jeffrey Armstrong a few years later and they married in 1982.
Nancy obtained her master’s degree in nursing education and continued her career at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for over 30 years, working among colleagues and friends. Nancy and Jeff spent many happy years together, raising children, expanding their home in Thomaston, sailing in the Caribbean with loved ones and traveling the world. Nancy and Jeff Nancy enjoyed many close friendships and hosted many gatherings, holidays, and celebrations. She served on the School Board and Harbor Committee. A member of both the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Thomaston and the Anchor Church in Rockport, Nancy’s faith and energy in Christ was inspirational in those around her.
Despite a cancer diagnosis, Nancy continued to live a vibrant life surrounded by friends and family. Nancy dearly enjoyed celebrating the milestones in her children’s lives. In 2016, Nancy attended her son’s college graduation from the University of Maine at Orono, and his wedding in 2021. On Easter of 2023, Nancy was overjoyed with news that both her son and her niece Lexi were expecting children in the fall of this year. Nancy hosted her daughter’s wedding in 2018 and became a grandmother two years later to two adoring grandsons, spending time with them on Hupper Island and taking Andrew to church.
Nancy’s loving spirit, kind nature and passion for gardening, boating, sewing, cooking, exploring and finding joy in the everyday will be passed from her to all who loved her.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Eunice Goodale Miles and Andrew Miles of Clinton; her beloved husband Jeffrey Burr Armstrong and his parents, Robert Weeks Armstrong, Jr. and Suzanne Burr Armstrong; her daughter Jenna Burr Armstrong; and grandniece Alli Sue Maloney.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Kathryn Dunham Armstrong Turansky and husband Thomas Alexander Turansky of Warren and their sons Andrew Burr Turansky and James Creighton Turansky; her son Gordon Weeks Armstrong and wife Emily Elizabeth Armstrong of Portland; her daughter Xiaodan Mao-Clark and husband Nester Clark of Texas and their daughter Zora; her sister Elizabeth Diamond and husband Jack Diamond of Rhode Island; nephew Michael Diamond and his wife Kelly George of Pennsylvania and their children Gracie and Emmett; nephew Jonathan Diamond of Rhode Island and his daughters Livia and Riley; sister Andrea Veilleux and her husband Brian Veilleux of Thomaston; nephew Jacob Thomas Veilleux of Thomaston; niece Jessica Maloney and husband Dylan Maloney of Cushing and their son Eli; niece Abigail Veilleux of Warren; sister Deborah Miles of Rockland; sister Joan Miles and her husband Spencer Drury of Eustice; nephew Anthony Jabar of Colorado; her brother-in-law Robert W. Armstrong III and fiancée Linda Bournival of Friendship; niece Alexandra Mansfield and husband Jason Mansfield of Falmouth and their son Lachlan; nephew Theodore Armstrong and fiancée Sarah Benesi of Portland; brother-in-law Peter Armstrong and wife Lauren Armstrong of Friendship; nephew Nicholas Armstrong; niece Danielle Rice and husband Greg Rice of Waldoboro and their children Graden, Hadley and Mako; sister-in-law Barbara Armstrong and husband Andrew Pollack of Friendship; niece Aeriel Miles and husband James Miles of Brunswick and their children Lilith, Isla and Knox; niece Coryn Armstrong of Portland and her son Caleb; niece Caitlin Pollack of Massachusetts; and many beloved cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held in honor and celebration of Nancy’s life on Saturday, May 27 in the Knox County Ballroom of the Samoset Resort in Rockport at 1 p.m. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.