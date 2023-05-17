Obituaries

THOMASTON — Nancy Lee Miles Armstrong, 68, died in her home on May 6, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Nancy was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1954, to Andrew and Eunice Miles of Clinton. The second girl of five, Nancy was a loving, devoted sister and daughter who grew up enjoying Maine’s pine forests, rivers, lakes and the family camp in Unity. A cheerleader and gifted student, Nancy graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield in 1973. In 1977 Nancy graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in nursing and began her career in Waterville at Thayer Hospital. She met Jeffrey Armstrong a few years later and they married in 1982.

