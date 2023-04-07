APPLETON — Molly Stark Leigher, 85, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at the Homestead in Owls Head on April 4, 2023, after a brief illness. Molly was born in Jamaica, Vt., on May 28, 1937, to Stella (Martin) and Malcolm Stark.
Molly moved to Appleton in the early 1950s after living in Vermont, Washington state and the Brunswick area during World War II. She attended schools in Appleton and resided there her entire life.
Molly’s passing leaves a huge void in the hearts of her family and friends. With her husband she built a loving home in Burkettville for their family and blessed them with many happy memories.
Molly was devoted to her family. She was known for her cake decorating skills, and in the 70s and 80s many weddings and birthdays were adorned with her work. She built a stunning garden at her home that was framed by a notable collection of day lilies, fountains and a shade garden. Molly was an avid quilter; she loved fabric and seemed to always have a vision of her next quilt. She had an artistic eye, and always the patience and commitment to finish the piece. Her family members and friends will treasure her quilts for years to come. She enjoyed traveling with husband Frank in their RV as well as visiting her parents in Washington state. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she showered them with love until the end.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Frank Leigher; daughter Dena Leigher; grandsons Will Leigher and Ryan Gamage; sister Nancy Turner; and brother Stanley Stark.
Molly married her loving and devoted husband Frank in Camden on Aug. 15, 1953. She is survived by her daughter Donna Hall and her partner Alan Talbot of Camden; son William Leigher and wife Susan of Ocala, Fla.; and daughter Patti Nickles and husband Chuck of Owls Head. She also leaves grandchildren Corey Morgan and partner Emily-May Hills of Appleton; Christina Sweet and husband Kenny of Ovid, N.Y.; Albert Hall and wife Aubrie of Eliot; Daniel Leigher and wife Holly of Denver, Colo.; and Tyler Nickles and partner Emylee Leary of Rockland. Liz Thompson of Rockland, the former partner of grandson Ryan, is Molly’s “bonus” granddaughter. Her great-grandchildren include Courtney, Angel, Caleb, Addelyn, Brody, Rayni and Brynleigh. She is also survived by brothers James of Washington and Malcolm of Forks, Wash.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton on June 17, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of Molly’s life at the Masonic Hall at 149 Sennebec Road, Union.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Homestead for the care they gave Molly during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Appleton Historical Society, c/o Bucklin, 1599 Sennebec Road, Appleton, ME 04862. Arrangements under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be offered at ripostafh.com.