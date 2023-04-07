Obituaries

APPLETON — Molly Stark Leigher, 85, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at the Homestead in Owls Head on April 4, 2023, after a brief illness. Molly was born in Jamaica, Vt., on May 28, 1937, to Stella (Martin) and Malcolm Stark.

Molly moved to Appleton in the early 1950s after living in Vermont, Washington state and the Brunswick area during World War II. She attended schools in Appleton and resided there her entire life.

