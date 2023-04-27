Milton Eaton

ROCKLAND — Milton “Francis” Eaton passed away peacefully at the age of 94 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at his home, Feb. 14, 2023. Born in Sedgwick, May 19, 1928, he was the son of Theodore and Marian Saunders Eaton. Milton was better known as “Francis,” “Papa,” “Uncle Frank,” “Franny,” “Milt,” “Milty,” “Hillbilly” and “Daddy.”
An adventurous young boy, Francis learned and accomplished many things. Moving from Sedgwick to Camden in his freshman year, he graduated from Camden High School in 1946. He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, and later with the National Guard.
He met the love of his life Elinor J. Glidden at a dance in Thomaston, and, loving to dance, they had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Together they purchased a farm in Rockport and had four children where they farmed chickens and blueberries on the Halfway Farm on Mill Street. Francis purchased a family camp on Seven Tree Pond in Union, where family and friends have come to gather every summer. Francis and Elinor had many adventures and camping trips with friends.
He retired from Martin Marietta Dragon Cement Plant and then was a caretaker for several years on Beauchamp Point in Rockport. Frances and Elinor wintered in Florida where they made long lasting friendships and special memories.
Francis was a member of the Rockland Lodge of Elks Lodge, No. 1008, the Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post 1, AF&AM and the National Grange.
He enjoyed amateur radio and bowling leagues, and volunteered hundreds of hours playing music at local nursing homes. His best adventure was being selected for the Veterans Honor Flight in Washington, D.C., accompanied by his daughter Sandi in 2018. We remember the tears in his eyes on that trip.
Always with a bit of humor, Francis loved to meet people and share stories and easily made new friends wherever he went. A self-taught musician, he loved to play his mandolin in bands, and at home he played the harmonica and keyboard.
Other than his parents, Francis was predeceased by his son Gregory Eaton; two sisters, Joyce Jameson, Pauline Nichols; a brother-in-law, Edward Nichols; a niece, Michelle Jameson; and his beloved dogs, especially Mollie. He is survived by his wife Elinor; three daughters and their husbands, Sandra and Chuck Lachance of Cushing, Tamra and Larry Hooper of Lincolnville and Pamela and Frederick Gushee of Appleton; special nephew, Michael Jameson and his wife Donna, of Friendship; six grandchildren, Heidi Taylor, Jimmy (Nicole) Hall, Jennifer Hall, Christopher (Anna) Hooper, Katie Hooper (partner Matthew) and Jesse (Erika) Eaton; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Gavin Anderson, Alex Hall, Benjamin Hall, Addison Hall, Hazel Hooper and Everett Eaton; great-great granddaughter Catherine Taylor; sister Oleitta MacKinnon and partner Royal Roach of Zephryhills, Fla.; brothers-in-law Richard (Christine) Glidden, David (Sharon) Glidden and Bud (Carol) Jameson; as well as many nieces, nephews, special friends and a devoted friend, Greg Dorr.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rockville Cemetery. A Life Celebration for all family and friends will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.
In memory of Francis and his love for dogs, donations can be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, PO Box 1294, Rockland, ME, 04841. To share a memory or story with the Eaton family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home.