Obituaries

miltoneatonobitpic

Milton Eaton

ROCKLAND — Milton “Francis” Eaton passed away peacefully at the age of 94 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at his home, Feb. 14, 2023. Born in Sedgwick, May 19, 1928, he was the son of Theodore and Marian Saunders Eaton. Milton was better known as “Francis,” “Papa,” “Uncle Frank,” “Franny,” “Milt,” “Milty,” “Hillbilly” and “Daddy.”

An adventurous young boy, Francis learned and accomplished many things. Moving from Sedgwick to Camden in his freshman year, he graduated from Camden High School in 1946. He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, and later with the National Guard.

Tags

Recommended for you