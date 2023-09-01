Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Millicent “Millie” Fowlie Tolman, 94, died peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Millie was born in Rockland on April 20, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Grace Vinah Fowlie. She was educated in local schools.

