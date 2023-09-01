ROCKLAND — Millicent “Millie” Fowlie Tolman, 94, died peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.
Millie was born in Rockland on April 20, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Grace Vinah Fowlie. She was educated in local schools.
On Nov. 4, 1944, Millie married Fred C. Tolman Jr. at the First Baptist Church parsonage in Rockland. Together, they made their home in Rockland their entire married life. She was passionate about gardening and her yard was full of vibrant flowers. She was a woman of great faith and a prayer warrior, setting a great example for her family.
Millie was predeceased by her husband in 2010 and a daughter, Judy Malburg. She is survived by her children, Patricia Tolman, Steven Tolman and his wife Carol, David Tolman and his wife Cindy and Fred Tolman III, all of Rockland; 16 grandchildren, Danny, Joey, Amy, Isaac, Tricia, Joshua, Terry, Debbie, Judy, Eddie, Jacob, Missy, Jennifer, Steven, Michael and Jessica; a son-in-law, Daniel Malburg of Cushing; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a large, loving extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland. Pastor Jedidiah Grant will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Rockport Baptist Church, 545 Park St., West Rockport, ME 04865. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the Tolman family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.