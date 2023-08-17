Obituaries

CAMDEN — Millard Randall Cole Sr., 99, passed peacefully July 13, 2023, at a care facility in Camden.

He was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Rockland, to Carroll Lewis and Zelma Elena (Randall) Cole. Millard’s family roots were in Washington County, and the family returned to Machias after the death of his mother in 1929. His extensive family of Coles, Randalls and Schoppees stepped in to care for Millard and his three sisters. He spent many happy hours on the Schoppee Dairy Farm in Kennebec, and with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Machias, Pembroke and Jacksonville. He was a graduate of Washington Academy in the class of 1941.

Recommended for you