CAMDEN — Millard Randall Cole Sr., 99, passed peacefully July 13, 2023, at a care facility in Camden.
He was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Rockland, to Carroll Lewis and Zelma Elena (Randall) Cole. Millard’s family roots were in Washington County, and the family returned to Machias after the death of his mother in 1929. His extensive family of Coles, Randalls and Schoppees stepped in to care for Millard and his three sisters. He spent many happy hours on the Schoppee Dairy Farm in Kennebec, and with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Machias, Pembroke and Jacksonville. He was a graduate of Washington Academy in the class of 1941.
He married E. Louise Callahan of Rockland in 1945, and had four children: Marylou, Alice, Randy and Zelma.
He was always happiest behind the wheel of a truck, tractor or heavy equipment. One of his favorite jobs was hauling lime out of Rockland for Rowlings Trucking. He had many stories of delivering to farms all over the state of Maine. He loved to tell how they had to load and unload 100-pound-bags of lime by hand! The trucks carried 10 tons, and they sometimes delivered two truckloads a day! He kept his bicep muscles until the day he passed. Challenging Millard to arm wrestling was a regular feature of family gatherings.
He worked for DiCenzo Construction in the 1950s, upgrading Route One from Rockland to Rockport. He and other workers suggested using the blasted granite from Power House Hill to create the scenic turnout in Glen Cove. It is still a favorite picnic area today.
He was a Cushman Bakery deliveryman. He prided himself on high sales numbers and accuracy of his daily totals.
He returned to East Machias in 1961 and began working on the Cutler Navy Base as part of the Civil Service Crew for the base and was promoted to foreman, maintaining the Tower Field. He loved creating roads and service areas. He requested and was granted permission to create beach access and picnic areas for the enlisted families on the base. He brought home many servicemen that were lonesome for home and family. He loved his time on the base and made many lasting friendships and memories.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Donaghy in 1962 and created his beloved farm on the Palmer Landing Road in Jacksonville where he lived until 2007. He loved kids, dogs, horses and cows, and had a houseful and a barnful for many years. He loved putting up hay every summer for the cattle and horses, and always had a full crew of kids eager to help with chores.
After retiring from the Navy base, Millard began working with his son Spike Cummings doing backhoe work, bush hogging, septic installation and pretty much anything that required heavy equipment. There wasn’t a piece of equipment that he didn’t know how to operate or couldn’t figure out quickly!
He always had a truck full of dogs that were faithful companions. He was dog constable of East Machias for a time and would never take dogs to the shelter. All strays stayed with the family until he found good homes for them.
He loved meeting new people and seeing new places. He drove coast to coast at least six times! Nothing made him happier than being behind the wheel of a vehicle heading out on a trip. He was truly a “people person.” If he didn’t know someone when he arrived, he did when he left, and also knew their father and grandfather. He talked his way out of a few traffic tickets just by talking until he had something in common with the officer. Going out in public with Millard was always a long affair as he knew everyone and everyone stopped to talk, share gossip and laugh at jokes.
He was especially proud of his years on the MSAD 77 School Board, many as board chair. He was a strong advocate for education and promoted the Vocational Program from its beginning.
Millard is survived by his daughter, Zelma Cole-Williams and her husband David; granddaughter Melanie Leo-
Daigle and husband T.J.; great-grandson Cole Daigle (nicknamed “Mini Millard”) and great-granddaughter Julia Daigle, all of Washington; daughter, Marylou Cole-Rumbarger of New Jersey; granddaughter, Barbara Thompson of San Diego, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Aislyn Maupin and two great-great grandchildren; a son, Millard “Randy” Cole Jr. and his wife Pam of North Carolina; grandchildren, Millard “RC” Cole III, Manetta Treat, Joe Treat and Tamar Robinson and nine additional great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janet Cummings of East Machias; grandchildren, Carla Wood, Lenny Wood and Natasha Cummings, and four great-grandchildren; daughter Peggy Graziano of East Machias; grandchildren Maggie Ham and Sarah Rollins; and four great-grandchildren; grandchildren Peter, Mark, Laurie (Scott) and Tim Wallace, as well as five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Louise (Callahan) Cole; sisters, Katherine Smith formerly of Chases Mills, Mary Hummel and Ella Michaud, both formerly of Connecticut; brothers, Carroll Cole Jr. and Lawrence Cole, both formerly of Rockland; granddaughter, Karen Thompson; son, Vaughn “Spike” Cummings, formerly of Jacksonville, whom he loved dearly; Spike’s mother, Peggy; and a daughter, Alice Cole Wallace, formerly of Owls Head.
There are many, many nieces, nephews, great-great grandchildren, cousins, and dear friends that all meant the world to Millard. He loved you all.
A celebration of life will be announced soon. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the Cole family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.