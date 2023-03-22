BANGOR — Michael John Howe, 54, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2023, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 14, 1968, in Portland, the son of Carol Mae Lounge and James Everett Howe Sr.
Mike graduated from Portland High School’s class of 1986. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army. After serving in the army, he married Michelle Dyer, and settled down in Florida where they had two children, Amanda Dyer and Olivia Howe. Mike was a proud Republican and loyal supporter of Donald Trump.
Mike enjoyed listening to music, recreating songs, the Boston Red Sox, making people laugh, spending time with his daughters, playing with his grandchildren and watching his favorite TV shows, including “S.W.A.T.” and many others. Mike’s world revolved around his family. He was a generous, funny, and kind man.
Mike is survived by his children Amanda Dyer and Olivia Howe; five grandchildren, Melissa, Mariah, Aubrey, McKenna and Jayce; stepmother Diane Howe of Buckfield; five sisters, Debra Howe of Phoenix, Ariz., Deanna Curtin, and husband Tim of Jacksonville, Tenn., Terrylynn Strout and husband Donny of Oxford, Christina Howe of South Portland and Tracey McKinney and husband Jeffrey of Buckfield; two brothers, Kevin Howe of Westbrook and David Howe and wife Melissa of Buckfield; many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces; and his close friends Phil and Missy Goedeke.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, brother James E. Howe, Jr. and his beloved nephew Matthew V. Howe.