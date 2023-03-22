Obituaries

Michael John Howe

BANGOR — Michael John Howe, 54, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2023, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 14, 1968, in Portland, the son of Carol Mae Lounge and James Everett Howe Sr.

Mike graduated from Portland High School’s class of 1986. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army. After serving in the army, he married Michelle Dyer, and settled down in Florida where they had two children, Amanda Dyer and Olivia Howe. Mike was a proud Republican and loyal supporter of Donald Trump.

