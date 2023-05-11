Maynard Prock notice May 11, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAMARISCOTTA — Maynard A. Prock, 82, passed away on May 5, 2023 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. A full obituary will be posted next week. Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Notice Damariscotta Recommended for you Digital Edition Courier-Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events