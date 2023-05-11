TENANTS HARBOR — Matthew Epple, 73, passed away after a brief illness on April 19, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport Maine.
Matt was born in Providence, R.I. on March 9, 1950, to his parents Angela and Robert Epple. At an early age the family moved to Hingham, Mass.
He was a member of the class of 1968 at Hingham High School. After high school, Matt went to work at Boston Whalen in Norwell, Mass. In August of 1969, Matt went to the Woodstock music festival. In 1971 he headed out for San Francisco to “conquer the world” with his two friends Dave Garland and Steve Roehrig in a revamped Gerstenslager mail truck and remained there until 1976.
In 1980 Matt met the love of his life Carolyn Mitchell in Hingham, and on Sept. 17, 1983, they were married, residing for many years in Hingham.
While in Hingham, Matt had several jobs, including his own business, “Mass Bay In Board,” for 10 years. After that he was employed by Charles River Saab for 10 years as a master technician.
In 1998, he and Carolyn moved to Port Clyde, where Matt owned a family cottage on Marshall Point. The small-town lifestyle called them both to Port Clyde. After moving north, Matt found employment at Lyman Morse Boat Builders as a mechanic, a job he loved for 10 years.
Matt enjoyed sailing on the coast of Massachusetts and while in Maine he enjoyed his Boston Whaler on the surrounding waters of Port Clyde. Matt loved boating with his family, taking his grandchildren and nieces out looking for “Nemo and Dory.” He loved pointing out eagles and ospreys, and fishing with the kids. He also immensely enjoyed his annual camping ventures in the wild north woods with his three grandsons and his stepson Michael.
He and Carolyn traveled the Caribbean extensively before choosing the island of Jamaica as their favorite destination for many years. They also enjoyed downhill skiing.
Throughout his years in Port Clyde, Matt had many jobs caretaking properties, and made many friends in town and especially on Marshall Point.
Matt was predeceased by his parents; his sister Carla Wallace; his favorite aunt Barbara Bessom; and a very close friend, Stevie Ward.
Matt leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years; his stepson Michael Gullicksen and his wife Charlotte of Canton, Ga.; his stepdaughter Tracey Mitchell of South Yarmouth, Mass.; his grandchildren Michael James Gullicksen and wife Sharayah and David Gullicksen and wife Igne, both of Georgia, Heather Gullicksen and her partner Hunter Stoner from North Carolina and Christopher Gullicksen from Colorado; great-grandson Clark; nieces Ashley, Kaitlin and Jessica from Massachusetts; and a special friend, Bob Bresnahan.
Carolyn would like to express appreciation to the caregivers at PMBC, the Sussman House and his immediate family and all the friends that gave their support and kindness at this most difficult time.
Per Matt’s request there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to St. George Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 249, Tenants Harbor, Maine, 04860.