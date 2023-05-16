CAMDEN — Mary T. Sweet passed away April 24, 2023, at Quarry Hill in Camden.
Mary Esther Sweet was born Aug. 15, 1931, the daughter of Esther Bryant Tolman and Vernon I. Tolman in West Rockport.
Mary graduated from Rockport High School as valedictorian of her class and attended the West Rockport Baptist Church. After graduation she attended business college and worked for General Motors and the Salvation Army in Meriden, Conn. Upon returning to Maine she was employed for twenty years at Passmore Lumber, as office manager and bookkeeper, and at Rankins, Inc. in Camden. She retired in 1998 to care for her husband of 44 years, Alton E. Sweet, until his death in 2003.
Mary especially enjoyed remembering her family and friends on birthdays and other special occasions, and her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandson Kelly, and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; her son Dale E. Sweet in 2006; her brother Miles. C. Tolman of Florida; and her friend Adele Hopkins of Camden.
She is survived by her grandson, Kelly R. Sweet, his wife Jennifer and their five children, of Woolwich.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at The Gardens at Quarry Hill where Mary resided for their care and assistance over the past several years.
At her request, there will be no funeral service, and any memorial donations can be made to the Maine Make a Wish Foundation. She will be buried at the West Rockport cemetery alongside her husband and son.