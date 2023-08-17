OWLS HEAD — Mary J. Chase, 77, beloved wife and mother, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Rockland, Dec. 4, 1945, Mary was the daughter of Raymond Dunbar Small and Edith Mae Mossman Small. She graduated from George’s Valley High school in 1964. Soon after, she married Archie Ray Chase Jr. and they brought into the world three independent and gracious daughters, Christine, Pamela and Lynnette.
Along with her husband Archie, Mary poured her life’s work into raising her children. She mentored her daughters in any way she could, celebrated with them their successes and mourned with them during their losses. They remember her as a mother who was always there, and that she supported them in their growth that inspired them to become the women they are today. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and most recently great-grandmother.
For more than 30 years, Mary held many roles at the local hospital. During this time, she had the privilege of positively impacting many community members’ lives.
Other than her parents, Raymond and Edith Small, Mary was predeceased by her husband Archie Chase Jr., and her sister Dorothy Robinson. Those she leaves behind are daughters, Christine and her husband Ralph McDermott, Pamela and her husband Chris Fowles, and Lynnette Chase, their youngest child; four grandchildren, Chase Simmons and his wife Megan, Alec Simmons and his fiancé Mikayla Harriman, Hunter Fowles and Isaiah Chase; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emily; many nieces and nephews; as well as her very beloved cat “Kitty”.
Per Mary’s request a private graveside service with immediate family only will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
To share a memory or story with Mary’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com where a pictorial of joyous moments recognizing Mary’s life may be viewed. Please feel free to view this montage of photos and smile as we did.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland.