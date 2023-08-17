Obituaries

OWLS HEAD — Mary J. Chase, 77, beloved wife and mother, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Rockland, Dec. 4, 1945, Mary was the daughter of Raymond Dunbar Small and Edith Mae Mossman Small. She graduated from George’s Valley High school in 1964. Soon after, she married Archie Ray Chase Jr. and they brought into the world three independent and gracious daughters, Christine, Pamela and Lynnette.

