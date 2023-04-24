Obituaries

CUSHING — On Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023, after declining health, Marietta “Mary” Burton passed away peacefully at her home in Cushing, with her husband and sister by her side.

Marietta Grace Tibbetts was born on March 24, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., to Ralph and Gladys Tibbetts. Mary grew up in Pueblo and Albuquerque, N.M., where she attended Albuquerque High School and, in 1965, she met and married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Burton on Aug. 27.

