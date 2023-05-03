HALLOWELL — Mary Ann (Winchenbach) Bonner, age 83, of Hallowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons, in Falmouth, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary Ann was born in Rockland on March 10, 1940, to the late Frank and Maude
Winchenbach. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1959. She married the late James M. Bonner on July 4, 1961.
Mary Ann had a passion for children. In addition to raising her own five children, she would babysit for many other families in the community. When her youngest child was in middle school, Mary Ann started her career in the Augusta school system, working in special education for 19 years before retiring. She would always “put the kettle on” for those she loved, and always had a shoulder to cry on or advice to give. She loved cooking, baking, sewing and everything Christmas. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Mary Ann was predeceased by her beloved grandson Thomas D.
Cowgill; her dear friend Elaine Gardner; a sister; three brothers; and other family members.
She is survived by her children Kevin Bonner, Brian Bonner and his wife Rebecca, Jon Bonner and his wife Michelle, Andrew Bonner and his wife Cathy and Melinda Stevenson and her husband Douglas; her grandchildren Zachary, Veronica, Zoe, Kyle, Jon, Leah, Samuel and Joshua; her brothers Dana Winchenbach and his wife Ruth and Ronald Winchenbach; her sister Lois Spooner, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Although there will be no visiting hours, the family invites you to join them for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 110 School St., Gardiner. A burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta.
Arrangements are entrusted to Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave.
Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the