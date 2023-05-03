Obituaries

HALLOWELL — Mary Ann (Winchenbach) Bonner, age 83, of Hallowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons, in Falmouth, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mary Ann was born in Rockland on March 10, 1940, to the late Frank and Maude

Recommended for you