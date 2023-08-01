Obituaries

WARREN — Mark LeRoy Erickson died of a heart attack on June 23, 2023, in his home in Warren. He was born in Rockland on April 17, 1951, to Carl Erickson and Mary (Norwood) Erickson Stewart.

Mark was a baseball and basketball star at Warren High School before graduating from Medomak Valley in 1969. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in art in 1975. After college, he attended the prestigious Skowhegan School of Art.

Recommended for you