Marjorie Donnell

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Marjorie (Miller) Donnell, 97, of Manchester, Conn., beloved wife of the late Phillip A. Donnell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Marjorie was born on Dec. 23, 1925, in Rockland. She was the daughter of Lemuel S. and Gertrude (Moore) Miller and the granddaughter of George Frank and Julia Ann (Simmons) Miller and Leander and Katie (Walker) Moore. Marjorie grew up in Cushing on Salt Pond Road during the Great Depression. At the age of sixteen she moved to Rockland and started working at the Copper Kettle.
On Dec. 20, 1946, Marjorie married Phillip A. Donnell and made Rockland home for many years. In 1965, they moved to Connecticut with their children. Marjorie enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible and cooking for family and friends. She also never lost her love for Maine.
Other than her parents, grand-parents and her husband, Marjorie was predeceased by brothers Llyod, Stanley and Lemuel M. Miller; sisters Katheryn, Dorothy, Gertrude, Gloria and Esther; and stepmother Vivian Miller. She is survived by her three children Linda Lindvall of Kings Park, N.Y., Bernard Donnell and his wife Tho of Manchester, Conn. and Michael Donnell and his wife Glenna of Knoxville, Tenn.; her six grandchildren James Donnell and his wife Kristin, Linh Donnell, Matthew Donnell and his wife Emily, John Michael Donnell, Sean Lindvall and Danelle Lieffrig; and her six great-grandchildren.