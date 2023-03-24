Marjorie Donnell

Obituaries

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Marjorie (Miller) Donnell, 97, of Manchester, Conn., beloved wife of the late Phillip A. Donnell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Marjorie was born on Dec. 23, 1925, in Rockland. She was the daughter of Lemuel S. and Gertrude (Moore) Miller and the granddaughter of George Frank and Julia Ann (Simmons) Miller and Leander and Katie (Walker) Moore. Marjorie grew up in Cushing on Salt Pond Road during the Great Depression. At the age of sixteen she moved to Rockland and started working at the Copper Kettle.

