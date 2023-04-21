ROCKPORT — Margaret (Keller) Carleton, 86, of Rockport, died at the Sussman House in Rockport on April 19, 2023, from complications of cancer. She was born on June 11, 1936, in Camden, the only child of Percy R. Keller and Kathryn (Boynton) Keller. Percy was the town manager of Camden for over 20 years, and Kathryn a homemaker.
Margaret grew up in Camden, attending local schools and graduating from Camden High School in 1954. Following high school, she attended Russell Sage College, in Troy, N.Y., graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s in sociology. In 1963 she graduated from Columbia University School of Social Work in New York, N.Y. with a masters. Although she loved the adventure of living in New York City, she returned to Maine for family.
In 1964, she married Maurice Carleton and had two daughters, running a busy and active household. Margaret started working for the Mid-Coast Mental Health Clinic in 1967, beginning an exciting and challenging career in social work, continuing until 1982 when she made the decision to go into private practice for individual and group therapy. She and her good friend and fellow therapist Jean Tracy successfully ran group therapy sessions and weekend retreats for men and women for 25 years. She and Jean proudly co-authored two papers which were presented at national conferences. Margaret found her work rewarding and was committed to making a difference in her clients’ lives.
She was a past member of Rockland Rotary Club, Camden Historical Society, Shakespeare Society and was on the Advisory Board of Skyward; she was also a consultant to New Hope for Women.
Margaret enjoyed friends, travel, gardening, reading, piano, mahjong, animals and nature.
She had strong opinions about political issues, climate change and social injustice. Margaret was never afraid to voice her opinion. She was smart, witty, never dull and a wonderful friend to many. Margaret was a devoted mother and grandmother, providing love, calm strength and wise advice to the family, through many challenging times. She will be dearly missed.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Cathy Clark, of Rockport; daughter Julia Rowling (Patrick), of Greenville, S.C.; grandson Matt Clark, of Rockport; grandson Sam Clark, of Rockport; niece Tina Heald Laskey (Steve), of Whitefield; and many wonderful cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her dear friend and business partner, Jean Tracy.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main St., Rockport, Maine. Burial will be private.