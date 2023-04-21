Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Margaret (Keller) Carleton, 86, of Rockport, died at the Sussman House in Rockport on April 19, 2023, from complications of cancer. She was born on June 11, 1936, in Camden, the only child of Percy R. Keller and Kathryn (Boynton) Keller. Percy was the town manager of Camden for over 20 years, and Kathryn a homemaker.

Margaret grew up in Camden, attending local schools and graduating from Camden High School in 1954. Following high school, she attended Russell Sage College, in Troy, N.Y., graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s in sociology. In 1963 she graduated from Columbia University School of Social Work in New York, N.Y. with a masters. Although she loved the adventure of living in New York City, she returned to Maine for family.

