SOUTH THOMASTON — Marcia Jo Baum Whitten, 72, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Marcia was born in Rockland, Nov. 19, 1950, the daughter of Joseph Thomas “Bud” Baum Jr. and Verna Waldron Baum. Growing up in South Thomaston on Pepperhill Farm, Marcia was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School in the class of 1969.
A hard worker her entire life, Marcia held many different positions throughout her career but focused much of her time on customer service in the banking industry.
For several years she was employed with New England Telephone as a switchboard operator. After the closing of that office, she began at Camden National Bank before moving to Main National Bank. At the merger of Main National Bank and Fleet, Marcia spent many years at Fleet Bank, finishing her banking career with Rockland Savings Bank.
Marcia’s smiling face and warm heart led her to continue in the customer service field, as she worked for the office of Dr. William Barbour at Glen Cove Dental as both the office manager and patient finance. Most recently she had been the friendly voice on the end of the phone at the Pen Bay Medical Center switchboard.
When not busy working, Marcia was an active member of the community, with over 29 years of service in Rockland Kiwanas Club, serving as past president and a board member. She also delivered Meals-On-Wheels for over 29 years. She began volunteering with the Lobster festival in 1989 and remained active, continuing as a participant until 2015. In 2003 she joined the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed the many friends she made there. She was also an active member of the People United Methodist Church in her beloved town of South Thomaston. She was proud to be a lifelong resident of the Keag Village, a place very near and dear to hear heart.
Marcia started each day with a morning walk with her favorite music in her ears. She believed it made each day better and it was important to her to begin that way. Music was always a special part of her life. When her children were little, they all enjoyed “dance parties” in their living room, and in her own words, Marcia had been “dancing like no one was watching ever since!”
Anyone who knows Marcia knows she was a huge New England Patriots Fan. Although the team has changed over the years, Mike Vrable has always been a constant in her fandom, and he was her favorite player.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Marcia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children, Lisa Whitten Brooks and Michael Whitten; her granddaughters, Ava Jo Brooks and Lyla Starr Brooks; her siblings, Brenda Calderwood and Joseph T. Baum III and his wife Lynda, all of South Thomaston; her nieces and nephews, Robert Calderwood Jr. and his wife Michelle of Ohio, Stephen Calderwood and his wife Le Ann of Maine, Timothy Calderwood and his wife Heather of Massachusetts, Bryan Calderwood and his wife Tammy of South Thomaston, Keely Widdecombe and her husband Travis of South Thomaston and Joseph T. “Tucker” Baum IV and his wife Jessica of South Thomaston; many special friends, her church family and her Legion family; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a large, loving extended family.
A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Peoples United Methodist Church, 13 Chapel St., South Thomaston, with a reception following from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post No. 1, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post No. 1, P.O. Box 582, Rockland, Maine 04841.
To share a memory or condolence with the Whitten family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.