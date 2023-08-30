Obituaries

SOUTH THOMASTON — Marcia Jo Baum Whitten, 72, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Marcia was born in Rockland, Nov. 19, 1950, the daughter of Joseph Thomas “Bud” Baum Jr. and Verna Waldron Baum. Growing up in South Thomaston on Pepperhill Farm, Marcia was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School in the class of 1969.

