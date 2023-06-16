WARREN — Marc S. Dickinson, 64, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at the Sussman Hospice House.
Marc grew up in various parts of the US, but eventually settled with his family in Thomaston. He attended Georges Valley High School for several years and graduated from Rockland District High School. He was a skilled and accomplished boatbuilder and worked for many years in Rockport Harbor, building and repairing wood and fiberglass boats, which was a great joy to him. He was also a skilled carpenter, spending the later years of his life building homes. Marc’s happiest place was perhaps his garden, which usually overflowed with vegetables. He was loved by family and friends, and will be missed with fond memories of his love for popsicles and pizza, desire to serve others and his gifts and skills.
Marc was predeceased by his father, Donald Dickinson; and a half-brother, Andre Dickinson. He is survived by his mother Marilyn Hastings; his four siblings, Donald Dickinson, Kathleen Philbrook, Karen Willis and Cynthia Dickinson; he was blessed with four children, Jonathan Dickinson and wife Erica, Christopher Dickinson and wife Naomi, Jeremiah Dickinson and wife Natalia and Jewelia Spear and husband Joshua; and 12 grandchildren, Elanna, Jonah, Aimee, Joel, Katelyn, Emilee, Ethan, Christopher, Wyatt, Micaiah, Aryn and Oliver. He was also survived by many other family and friends who loved him and cared for him until the end.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Lakeview Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 188 Rockland St., Rockport. A reception will be held immediately following. A private service of committal will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.