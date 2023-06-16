Obituaries

WARREN — Marc S. Dickinson, 64, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at the Sussman Hospice House.

Marc grew up in various parts of the US, but eventually settled with his family in Thomaston. He attended Georges Valley High School for several years and graduated from Rockland District High School. He was a skilled and accomplished boatbuilder and worked for many years in Rockport Harbor, building and repairing wood and fiberglass boats, which was a great joy to him. He was also a skilled carpenter, spending the later years of his life building homes. Marc’s happiest place was perhaps his garden, which usually overflowed with vegetables. He was loved by family and friends, and will be missed with fond memories of his love for popsicles and pizza, desire to serve others and his gifts and skills.

Recommended for you