Obituaries

VINALHAVEN — Malcolm E. “Mac” Smith, 86, of Vinalhaven, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 21, 2022.

Malcolm was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Warren, and was the son of Earl and Dorothy (Sidelinger) Smith. Following his graduation in 1953 from Warren High School, he enlisted in the Maine National Guard before joining the USAF followed by the Army Reserve. He proudly served his country until retiring from the military in 1982.

