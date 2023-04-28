VINALHAVEN — Malcolm E. “Mac” Smith, 86, of Vinalhaven, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 21, 2022.
Malcolm was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Warren, and was the son of Earl and Dorothy (Sidelinger) Smith. Following his graduation in 1953 from Warren High School, he enlisted in the Maine National Guard before joining the USAF followed by the Army Reserve. He proudly served his country until retiring from the military in 1982.
While in the USAR, he began work at Maine Department of Marine Resources, remaining there until he retired as a scientist. He and his family relocated to Boothbay Harbor to be closer to his work. During this time, he joined the Boothbay Fish and Game Club and played an active role as a hunting safety instructor. He had a great love of the outdoors. He spent the majority of his life looking forward to his next hunting or fishing trip, two of his favorite pastimes. There were also family camping trips, playing softball with the DMR team or playing cards with friends. He spent time fixing small engines and even piloted a tugboat when asked to assist bringing a barge in. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do if he set his mind to it. Malcolm was also a member of the Elks Club, the Masons, Lion’s Club, Order of Eastern Star and American Legion. He was well-loved by all who knew and met him.
In 2002, he married Hazel Wadleigh in Vinalhaven. Mac and Hazel enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida at Sundance Lake Park for 17 years. Mac was happy and willing to assist with all social activities at the park including handyman work. Always active during retirement, Mac spent a lot of time with friends, playing cards, feeding the birds or golfing.
Malcolm is survived by his wife of 21 years, Hazel Smith of Vinalhaven; daughters Deborah Train of Richmond, Denise Lipka of Indiana and Pamela (James) Savage of West Gardiner; three stepsons Steven (Kimberly) Wadleigh, Troy (Jennifer) Wadleigh and Stacy Wadleigh, all of Vinalhaven; sister-in-law Linda Lynch of Vinalhaven; grandchildren Alannah (Cam) Finn of West Gardiner, RJ Savage of West Gardiner, Tanner and Talan Lipka of Indiana; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery, Overlock Hill Road, Union. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.