ROCKLAND — Madelyn Kathryn Oliver Drinkwater passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Born May 22, 1926, in Bath to Maurice Everett and Minnie Belle (Rines) Oliver, Madelyn spent her childhood attending local schools graduating from Morse High School in 1944.
Madelyn’s passion for dance began at age 9, and by her junior high school years she was assisting her former teacher, Charlotte Cahill. She furthered her dance training during summer vacations in New York City. At the age of 16, she opened her own dance studio, teaching for many years in the Tower Room of what is now the Flanagan Center in Rockland as well as conducting classes in other Midcoast locations.
Madelyn met the love of her life, Wayne Drinkwater, when she began attending dances in the Rockland area where his orchestra regularly played. They were married in 1951 and spent the following year at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where Wayne was stationed. Madelyn continued her dancing instruction during this time.
Upon returning to Rockland, they settled on Talbot Avenue and she began the Madelyn O. Drinkwater School of Dance, eventually opening a studio at her home.
She was able to share her passion for dance with thousands of students during a career spanning over 50 years, holding countless recitals, first at the Flanagan Center and later at the Camden Opera House. She developed very special bonds with many of her students and families which lasted throughout her lifetime. She was honored with the Community Citizen Award from the Penobscot View Grange for generously giving her talent and time to Kippy Karnival, talent shows, and special programs for senior citizen groups and facilities throughout her career.
As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Madelyn dearly loved her family and cherished her time with them. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, making many of her daughters’ dance costumes and dresses. She organized the best birthday and holiday celebrations and is remembered by her family for her special red-velvet cake at Christmastime. She also enjoyed attending her daughters’ and grandsons’ sporting events, rarely missing a horse show or game.
Madelyn was a member of the Rockland Congregational Church of Rockland, the Red Hatters Society, and a volunteer in the Gift Shop at Pen-Bay Medical Center for many years. In her retirement, she discovered that her penchant for the arts would take a new direction as she began creating beautiful decorative decoupage plates, trivets, and candle holders which she featured in local craft shows.
In addition to her parents, Madelyn was predeceased by her brothers Albert H. and M. Everett Oliver, Jr., and her husband Wayne B. Drinkwater. She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Kimberlee D. Cowan of Rockland, Kristin L. Ames and her husband Brian of Bangor; grandsons, Jared D. Cowan and his wife Cristina Fowlie, Aaron M. Cowan, all of Rockland; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wayne, and Peyton Cowan.
In the final years of her life, Madelyn was a resident of Harbor Hill in Belfast. Her family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff on the Cape Rosier Unit for the excellent care and compassion shown to her.
Following Madelyn’s wishes, a private graveside committal service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in South Thomaston where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841, or you may visit their website at popehumane.org/give-now.
