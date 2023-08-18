Obituaries

Madelyn Kathryn Oliver Drinkwater

ROCKLAND — Madelyn Kathryn Oliver Drinkwater passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born May 22, 1926, in Bath to Maurice Everett and Minnie Belle (Rines) Oliver, Madelyn spent her childhood attending local schools graduating from Morse High School in 1944.

