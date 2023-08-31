Obituaries

UNION — Lyle Burgess Cramer, 80, passed away Aug. 30, 2023, from the “long goodbye” of Alzheimer’s disease at Sussman House in Rockport. He was born May 14, 1943, the son of Burgess Cramer and Georgia Norwood.

Lyle was predeceased by his son, Brian, and sister, Jean Leavitt; he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan Blethen Cramer; son, Bruce; brother, Keith; and grandchildren, Abbie and Jack. He leaves several cousins, including Richard Niles of Union; nieces and nephews, Kathy Leavitt, Tracey Wing and Tim Cramer; in-laws, including sisters Johnna Brazier and Joyce Raychard and brothers Will and Rand Blethen; nieces and nephews, Cressica Brazier, Shireen Cassol, Bethany Lindsey, Greg Raychard, Kara Wu, Deven Blethen and Andrew Blethen. Lyle also leaves two special people, his neighbor Jerome Morris and dearest friend Holly DeYoung.

