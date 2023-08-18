ROCKLAND — Lucy M. Kenney, 79, died at home, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Born in Rockland on Feb. 4, 1944, she was the daughter of Neal V. Sr. and Ercell Widdecombe Kenney. Educated locally, Lucy was a graduate of Rockland High School.
Throughout her life, Lucy had a passion for antiques and spent much of her career as an antique dealer.
Although she had no children of her own, she had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, and for many years, looked out for and raised her nephew, Bub, and great-nephew Neal. She taught her sister, Susan to cook, was the Godmother to one of her nephews, Jake, and loved spending time with all her nieces and nephews, especially when they were youngsters. Her mischievous spirit made her equal parts stubborn and sweet as honey, with a sharp wit, she was often set in her own ways. But when it came down to it, Lucy was always there, willing to help anyone she could.
She was an animal lover, owning many cats, and dogs over the years, and for over 40 years her talking parrot ‘Sammy’ was a constant companion at home. They were all her babies, but she especially loved her fur baby ‘Lilly.’ Lucy also had a life-long love of all things Elvis Presley.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Predeceased by two brothers, Neal Kenney III and David N. Kenney; her sister-in-law Judy Royce; Lucy is survived by her siblings, Dianna Trueman and her husband Lawrence of Rockport, Susan Kelly and her husband Kevin of Rockland, Robert Royce of South Hope; eight nieces and nephews and their families, Lisa Pendleton, Marica Kenney, Annie Kenney, Robert Royce Jr., Michael Tripp, Benjamin Trip, Jachin Black, Neal ‘Bub’ Kenney; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland.
To share a memory or condolence with the Kenney family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.
