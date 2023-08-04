ROCKLAND — LouAnn Kinney, 67, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home.
Born in Rockland, Oct. 21, 1955, she was the daughter of Harlan “Buster” and Alice Chaples Cochran.
LouAnn was a graduate of George’s Valley High School’s class of 1973. She loved music and shopping and was a movie buff, owning a collection of over 200 movies. She enjoyed watching the old-time movies, especially ones that featured Marilyn Monroe, and she collected many mementos of her. She loved jewelry and had a knack for finding a special piece. She said of herself, she was “like a crow finding something sparkly.” In her younger years, LouAnn utilized her charm as a hostess where she enjoyed gabbing with people and friends. She also worked at multiple daycare centers with children and had a sweet way of humoring them. Her family will always remember her beautiful smile and dry wit.
LouAnn was predeceased by her son, Kriston “Andrew” Kinney in 2008. She is survived by her parents, Harlan “Buster” and Alice Cochran of Waldoboro; her son, Matthew Mackie and his wife Kelly of South Thomaston; her grandchildren, Audrey Mackie, Kara Kinney and Grace Mackie; her siblings, Mark Peterson and his wife Neala, Kari Barlow and her husband Al, all of Thomaston; and her nieces and nephew, Rose, Ryan, Nichole and Lindsey.
LouAnn truly loved her family and looked forward to going to summer cottages and watching her son Andrew swim and fish. He and his daughter Kara were the apple of her eye. She loved festive dinners and gatherings hosted by her mom and siblings. She was a conversationalist and could spend hours on the phone with her loved ones. She and her son Matt were the best of friends and spent a lot of quality time together and shared a lot of laughs. LouAnn had a distinguished laugh you would know if you heard it. She was especially proud of Audrey and Grace as she followed their sports and achievements closely.
LouAnn’s family has chosen to remember her life privately. She will be laid to rest with her son in South Thomaston.
To share a memory or condolence with LouAnn’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
