Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Lona M. Siebert, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born in Owls Head, March 2, 1942, she was the daughter of Maurice R. and Helen F. Whitmore Harvey. Growing up in Owls Head, she built lifelong friendships with many who still reside there. Summers as a young girl were spent at a family cottage on Hewitt’s Island. After attending elementary school in Owls Head, she attended and graduated from Rockland High School.

