ROCKLAND — Lona M. Siebert, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Born in Owls Head, March 2, 1942, she was the daughter of Maurice R. and Helen F. Whitmore Harvey. Growing up in Owls Head, she built lifelong friendships with many who still reside there. Summers as a young girl were spent at a family cottage on Hewitt’s Island. After attending elementary school in Owls Head, she attended and graduated from Rockland High School.
Following high school, Lona married Rowland Ames. She and Rowland built a home on Matinicus, where Rowland’s family was from. Together they started their family when they adopted their daughter Kimberly. Eight years later Lona was overjoyed to find out she was pregnant with their son Nathan. In years to follow, Lona and Rowland divorced, and Lona returned to Owl’s Head. On Sept. 19, 1992, Lona married Harvey Siebert. Together they resided in Owls Head and had many wonderful adventures fishing around the state of Maine in Harvey’s canoe. One memorable moment was when Lona landed a rare Maine Muskie.
Lona loved cooking, watching cooking shows, crafting and gardening. She was skilled at both knitting and crocheting, and gifted her family and friends sweaters and afghans. She also loved going on cruises. Harvey introduced her to the activity when they went on a river cruise together. She enjoyed many cruises in her lifetime with her sister and daughter on Holland America Cruises. She even let her son-in-law, Gary, tag along once! The most recent cruise was with her son Nathan to Bermuda. Lona loved playing cards, which began on Matinicus where she played Canasta with the island “girls” and enjoyed many hands of cards with family and friends through the years. Lona was always up for a trip to the slots or a game of bingo.
Lona was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Helen; her brother, Robert “Bob” Harvey; and her aunt, Ellena Fredette. She is survived by many loving family members including her husband, Harvey Siebert of Owls Head; her sister, Cheryl Flowers and her husband Jeffrey of Dover, N.H.; her children, Kimberly Peabody and her husband Gary of Matinicus and Nathan Ames of Owls Head; her grandchildren, Dustin Lindsey and his wife Kristen of Hanover, Mass., Dylan Lindsey of Scarborough, Taylor Lindsey of Scarborough, Megan Peabody and her fiancé Victor Alvarez of Westbrook, Joshua Peabody and his partner Ari Bacon of Madison and Alyson Peabody and her partner Xander Nelson of Portland; five great-grandchildren; her uncle, Herman Thayer and his wife Bessie of Owls Head; a cousin, Kathy Ilvonen of Warren; several nieces and nephews, including Traci Hartwick and husband Chris of N.H., Chris Hall of N.H., Reilly “Sarah” Harvey and Jacob Harvey with their families of Maine; as well as a large loving extended family and friends.
Lona’s family has chosen to remember her life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841, or the Sussman Hospice House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, Maine 04856.
To share a memory or condolence with Lona’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.