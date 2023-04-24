CAMDEN — Lisa Carol Klingler Looke, 57, of Camden, died at the Sussman House in Rockport, on April 12, 2023.
Lisa was born on April 17, 1965, in LaGrange, Ill., to Donn and Elizabeth (Learner) Klingler. She spent her early years in Colorado Springs, Colo. and her middle and high school years in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she graduated from Cincinnati Country Day School. She went on to earn a degree at Bates College in Lewiston, where she met her future husband, Loriman C. Looke.
Lisa was adept at any and all endeavors and never shied away from a project, whether that meant working with exotic animals as a veterinary technician, helping to develop a school store as a marketing and revenue source for the Bay School in Blue Hill or tackling a home-renovation project. An amazing photographer, Lisa worked as a photo librarian for the Wild Seed Project, and her photos illustrated “Winterland,” a book about the beauty of gardens in winter. She enjoyed singing as a member of the Bagaduce Chorale and loved her time in her gardens, always wanting to improve the habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Her greatest joy, however, was her children.
Lisa is survived by her husband Loriman; sons Loriman B. and Garrison and daughter Caroline; as well as her father Donn; brother Richard (Jane Slatter); sister Jean (Michael Lyman); brother-in-law Randy Looke (Shelly); and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Lizzie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.