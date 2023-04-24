Obituaries

CAMDEN — Lisa Carol Klingler Looke, 57, of Camden, died at the Sussman House in Rockport, on April 12, 2023.

Lisa was born on April 17, 1965, in LaGrange, Ill., to Donn and Elizabeth (Learner) Klingler. She spent her early years in Colorado Springs, Colo. and her middle and high school years in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she graduated from Cincinnati Country Day School. She went on to earn a degree at Bates College in Lewiston, where she met her future husband, Loriman C. Looke.

