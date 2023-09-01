ROCKLAND — Linwood T. “Inky” Holmes, 75, died peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Bayview Manor in Searsport.
Linwood was born in Rockland on April 15, 1948, the son of David K. Holmes and Ruth Townsend Carleton. Born early, he was the first baby born at Knox Hospital to be blessed with the technological advances of an incubator, and hence became known to all his family and friends as “Inky.” He was educated locally, but moved to New Hampshire during his senior year, where he graduated from Somersworth High School.
Following graduation, Inky began his career as a commercial fisherman, working on several different boats out of Rockland, mostly fishing for National Sea Products. He followed the call of the ocean from the late 1970s well into the 1980s until an injury forced him to stop.
Inky’s proudest accomplishment in life was when he made the step to sobriety. For over 30 years he was an active member of the AA community. He committed his life to helping others, sponsoring many people and rarely missing a meeting.
An accomplished photographer, he took many beautiful shots that he gifted to his friends and family. He was an avid recreational fisherman, catching trophy fish often. He was a good-hearted soul who loved his family and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Linwood was predeceased by his mother and step-father, Ruth Janet Townsend Carleton and Stanley Carleton Sr. and his father and step-mother, David K. Holmes Sr. and Marion Holmes. He is survived by 15 siblings, including Pam Leach of Rockland, Stanley “Buddy” Carleton Jr. and his wife Lisa Nash Carleton of Owl Head and Gary R. Carleton and his wife Lisa of Rockport; his brothers, Tony Holmes and his wife Dottie of Keene, N.H., David Holmes Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Derbyline, Vt., Gary Holmes and his partner Wanda Polchies and John Holmes and his wife Wanda, all of Rochester, N.H.; his sisters, Patricia Anderson of Florida, Deborah Plante and her fiancé Carl Chasse of Sanford, Denise Lussier and her husband Paul of Northwood, N.H., Bonita Lemay and her husband Norman of Pennsylvania, Mary Hammond and her husband Brian of Minnesota, Tina Holmes and her husband Bill Northey of Dover, N.H., Tammy Holmes of Florida and Kelly Holmes and her fiancé Carl Langley of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews, including those who live locally, Tiffany Monroe, Eli Carleton, Bryan Carleton, Brandon Carleton, Brianna Carleton and Jospeh Powers; as well as a large extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St. Rockland, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, Maine 04841.
