Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Linwood T. “Inky” Holmes, 75, died peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Bayview Manor in Searsport.

Linwood was born in Rockland on April 15, 1948, the son of David K. Holmes and Ruth Townsend Carleton. Born early, he was the first baby born at Knox Hospital to be blessed with the technological advances of an incubator, and hence became known to all his family and friends as “Inky.” He was educated locally, but moved to New Hampshire during his senior year, where he graduated from Somersworth High School.

Recommended for you