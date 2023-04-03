GORHAM — Dr. Lawrence Otis Hatch, known to all as Larry Hatch, died on March 20, 2023, at the age of 88. He passed at home in Gorham with his family by his side. Larry was born April 8, 1934, to Norman and Frances Hatch of Saugus, Mass. He spent his formative years growing up in Spruce Head.
After graduating from Rockland High School in Rockland, Maine in 1952; Larry received his BA in mathematics from Brown University in 1956, his Master of Science in mathematics from Purdue University in 1958 and his PhD in statistics from the University of Connecticut in 1969.
Larry had a lifelong love of education. He was an associate professor of mathematics at Northern Michigan University (1960-1962), a professor of mathematics at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut (1962-1969) and later served as an adjunct professor of graduate statistics at the University of MD, College Park. He had a distinguished career working in Cryptography with the National Security Agency (NSA) from 1969 to 1994 where he made many valuable contributions to our country. His love of education came into his work as well. He was key to the internal education program at NSA.
Larry met his wife Alice M. Daugherty in 1955 while they were both working at the Poland Springs Hotel in Poland Springs. They were married on August 24, 1957, in Hodgenville, Ky. They raised their family in Columbia, Md. and retired first to Frederick, Md., and then to Spruce Head and finally Gorham.
A lifelong member of the United Church of Christ (UCC), Larry was a member of the Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring, Md., then the Evangelical UCC in Frederick, Md., as well as the Rockland Congregational Church in Rockland and the First Parish Church in Gorham.
During his retirement years, Larry was an avid cribbage player and a member of the American Cribbage Congress. He studied weaving on floor looms, and loved to do the NYT crossword puzzles.
Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice M. Hatch; his daughter Lydia A. Hatch and her husband Jeffrey Martynuska; his granddaughter Helen H. Martynuska; and his son Myles C. Hatch.
A graveside memorial service will be planned for the end of May or early June in Spruce Head, South Thomaston.