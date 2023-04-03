Obituaries

GORHAM — Dr. Lawrence Otis Hatch, known to all as Larry Hatch, died on March 20, 2023, at the age of 88. He passed at home in Gorham with his family by his side. Larry was born April 8, 1934, to Norman and Frances Hatch of Saugus, Mass. He spent his formative years growing up in Spruce Head.

After graduating from Rockland High School in Rockland, Maine in 1952; Larry received his BA in mathematics from Brown University in 1956, his Master of Science in mathematics from Purdue University in 1958 and his PhD in statistics from the University of Connecticut in 1969.

