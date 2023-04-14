THOMASTON — Laurel B. Weaver passed away comfortably and surrounded by family at the Sussman House of Penobscot Bay Medical Center on Sept. 3, 2021.
Laurel was born in Boston on May 26, 1940. She was the only child of Irene and Lawrence Trombley of Milton, Mass. She was raised there and spent summers in Ipswich, Mass. Laurel graduated from Milton High School in 1958.
Laurel attended Simmons College in Boston, Mass. and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in home economics in 1962. A month after graduation, she married Donald Weaver and moved to Palo Alto, Calif. where he attended medical school and she taught home economics at a junior high school in Millbrae, Calif.
In 1965, the couple moved to Cooperstown, N.Y., where their daughter Wendy was born. Two years later, the family moved to Stuttgart, Germany where Donald served as physician in the U.S. Army. Their son James was born during this time. When this tour of duty ended in 1972, they moved to Los Angeles, Calif. temporarily while they decided where to settle down.
In 1974, the family returned to the east coast and discovered that Thomaston would be a great place for Donald to establish a long-term practice. Laurel loved Maine and quickly became involved in her new community. She was active in the Thomaston Historical Society, the Garden Club, the Fourth of July Committee, the Library Association and Friends of Montpelier. As an enthusiastic member of the Pen Bay Hospital Auxiliary, Laurel helped raise money to support the hospital through various activities including the annual holiday fair, for which she particularly enjoyed creating holiday wreaths and quilts.
In addition to her community work, Laurel was an avid quilter, knitter, painter and gardener. She was a lifelong lover of art, history and antiques. She especially enjoyed regularly playing mahjong with a long-time group of friends and adored a myriad of cats and dogs over many years.
Laurel is survived by her loving husband Donald; her children Wendy and James; and three grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating Laurel’s life at 2 p.m. on May 26, 2023 at the East Wind Inn, Tenants Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her beloved town organizations: the Thomaston Historical Society, Friends of the Thomaston Public Library or the Thomaston 4th of July Committee.