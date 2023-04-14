Obituaries

THOMASTON — Laurel B. Weaver passed away comfortably and surrounded by family at the Sussman House of Penobscot Bay Medical Center on Sept. 3, 2021.

Laurel was born in Boston on May 26, 1940. She was the only child of Irene and Lawrence Trombley of Milton, Mass. She was raised there and spent summers in Ipswich, Mass. Laurel graduated from Milton High School in 1958.

