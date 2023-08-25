Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — Larry Di Giovanne, 76, husband of Margaret “Peg” Di Giovanne, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023, following a five-month battle with cancer at the Sussman Hospice House. Larry was born to Gilormo and Mildred (Korzsniak) Di Giovanne in Philadelphia, Penn.

After graduating from Moorestown High school in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1965 until 1967. After his military discharge, he wanted to make the world a better place, and was hired by Moorestown Police Department. He rose through the ranks of law enforcement, retiring as a police lieutenant. Fulfilling his dream to retire to Maine, in 1998 he moved to Lincolnville and went to work at MBNA, retiring after 15 years.

