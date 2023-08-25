LINCOLNVILLE — Larry Di Giovanne, 76, husband of Margaret “Peg” Di Giovanne, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023, following a five-month battle with cancer at the Sussman Hospice House. Larry was born to Gilormo and Mildred (Korzsniak) Di Giovanne in Philadelphia, Penn.
After graduating from Moorestown High school in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1965 until 1967. After his military discharge, he wanted to make the world a better place, and was hired by Moorestown Police Department. He rose through the ranks of law enforcement, retiring as a police lieutenant. Fulfilling his dream to retire to Maine, in 1998 he moved to Lincolnville and went to work at MBNA, retiring after 15 years.
Larry was a dedicated, hard-working man, as well as a wonderful husband, dad and “Cop-Pop.” He was also a quiet, private, proud man.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Peggy (Carney) Di Giovanne; daughter, Meg (Di Giovanne) Conley (husband John), son, Larry Di Giovanne (significant other); grandchildren, Jason, Ava and Roman; sisters-in-law Patricia (Stephen), Susan, Eileen (Edward), Kathleen (Leon); and beloved family friend, Sharon and her family; and many nieces and nephews that he loved. He was predeceased by a grandson, Zachary; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jim, Maureen, Dave and Alan.
Calling hours will be 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden. Private interment will be held in the Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856. Condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.