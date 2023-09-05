Obituaries

UNION — Krishna Peter Paul Perry II, mystic, philosopher, yogi, teacher, healer, husband, father, brother and son, transitioned out of his physical body on Aug. 27, 2023, in Union. Krishna Peter was born in Rockland on Dec. 16, 1971, to parents Susan Ball Munroe and Peter Paul Perry. He lived an extremely full life dedicated to spiritual exploration, teaching, healing, and sharing his immense love with all he encountered. He had an incredible gift for connecting with and touching others’ hearts with his joyful nature and ability to find common ground with anyone.

Krishna Peter grew up in Maine, spending time between his parents’ homes in Windham, Rockland and other locations. He always felt a deep devotion to his roots and family, considering his brothers Matthew Perry and Joshua Perry some of his best friends throughout his entire life. He later built his own home in Union where he lived for over a decade. At other points in life, Krishna lived in Florida, Georgia, New Mexico and Oregon.

