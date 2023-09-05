UNION — Krishna Peter Paul Perry II, mystic, philosopher, yogi, teacher, healer, husband, father, brother and son, transitioned out of his physical body on Aug. 27, 2023, in Union. Krishna Peter was born in Rockland on Dec. 16, 1971, to parents Susan Ball Munroe and Peter Paul Perry. He lived an extremely full life dedicated to spiritual exploration, teaching, healing, and sharing his immense love with all he encountered. He had an incredible gift for connecting with and touching others’ hearts with his joyful nature and ability to find common ground with anyone.
Krishna Peter grew up in Maine, spending time between his parents’ homes in Windham, Rockland and other locations. He always felt a deep devotion to his roots and family, considering his brothers Matthew Perry and Joshua Perry some of his best friends throughout his entire life. He later built his own home in Union where he lived for over a decade. At other points in life, Krishna lived in Florida, Georgia, New Mexico and Oregon.
One of Krishna’s greatest loves was teaching the spiritual heart of yoga. He began teaching yoga classes in Midcoast Maine in the early 2000s and had a loyal following there for many years. In 2007 he co-founded the ShivaShakti School of Yoga with his wife, Aiyana Athenian, and they led yoga teacher trainings and retreats all around the globe for many years. Krishna had a beautiful way of bringing the esoteric, philosophical teachings alive in his students’ hearts in a way that inspired much life transformation and awakening.
Krishna Peter was a gifted massage therapist who had a busy private practice in Midcoast Maine for a long time, also teaching Thai massage for many years. In more recent years he practiced as a Vedic astrologer and life coach. In all these healing professions he brought creativity and innovation to his practice, always seeking to uplift his clients with his immensely positive outlook on life.
As a deeply devoted father, Krishna Peter focused much of his energy and love in the last eight years raising his daughter, Lalita Devi Perry Athenian. After receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2018, he cut back on his work so that he could spend more time with Lalita. He was the most playful and loving of fathers, excelling at meeting Lalita in her imaginary, childhood realm and building such a strong and supportive bond. He took Lalita on numerous road trips around the US to explore national parks and also shared his love of pop music with her.
Krishna Peter will be remembered for his joyful humor, great imagination, brilliant spirit, tolerance and openness to all, and immense love that poured forth from his heart. He was an incredibly loving being who will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to know him.
Krishna is survived by his wife Aiyana Athenian and daughter Lalita Athenian; and parents Susan Munroe and stepfather Scott Munroe and Peter Perry and stepmother Donna Perry. He is also survived by brothers Matthew Perry and Joshua Perry, stepsiblings Ian Putansu and Michelle Upton; niece Vivienne Perry, nephew Isaiah Perry, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rather than mourn his passing at a relatively young age, Krishna Peter would teach us to trust that it's not about the number of years we may spend on Earth, but how fully we live each moment. In recent years, he often said, “I have lived all my dreams. My life has been so full.” With this awareness in our hearts, we wish him a joyful journey onward.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at Camden Hills State Park in the group picnic area/pavilion.