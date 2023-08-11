WALDOBORO — Kody Joel Whitney, 13, tragically lost his life on July 27, 2023. On that Thursday the world lost a beacon of light and a life was taken too soon. Kody was a son, a brother, a cousin, a friend, teammate and patriot. Kody spent his time playing football for his school Medomak, and all the time he could being outdoors, fishing, hunting and playing. He even had the mullet and the strict Carhartt get up to prove it. He even spent some time apprenticing with truck drivers. He was proud to be from his country and always stood for what he believed in. He was strong, supportive, mature and was the kindest person to every single person he had the chance to meet. However, nothing compares to how he treated those who were close to him. Being a family man and then man of the house he spent as much time as he could being with and supporting his family. His infectious laugh, kind eyes, strong demeanor and dimpled smile will be missed by all those he had touched.
He is survived by his mother, Kristy Whitney; his sister, Kaitlyn Blackwell; his brother, Kaleb Blackwell; and his younger brother, Asher Whitney. He is also survived by his grandparents, Joel and Ruthe Whitney and Delores and Jim Ogden; his aunts, Teresa, Candace and Calah; his uncles, Cory and James; his cousins Kirstin, Emma, Abby, Cameron, Owen, Lucas and Kolton; and his dog, Nova.
We ask for you to join us Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Elks Lodge in Thomaston for Kody’s “Kody style” celebration of life. It starts at 2 p.m. with a cash bar open till 7 p.m. We ask you show up in your loudest vehicle waving your flags (respectfully please), and feel free to wear your cowboy hats, boots, flannels and denim just like Kody would.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in Kody’s memory may be sent to:
RSU 40, C/O MMS Football, PO Box 701, Union, ME 04872.
Thank you in advance for coming to celebrate the beautiful life of Kody Joel Whitney.