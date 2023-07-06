UNION — Kevin Peter Soule, 59, died July 4, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Kevin was born March 13, 1964, in Rockport to Peter B. Soule and Marcia E. Willey-Soule. Kevin graduated from Medomak Valley High School and Washington County Vocational Technical Institute.
Although Kevin was a master electrician for many years, he was also well known for wearing many other hats in the community. He began serving his community as a fire fighter when he was only 15 years old. He rose through the ranks of the fire department and became the Union fire chief in 2013. He was honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2007. One of his favorite parts about being a firefighter was showing the local children the fire trucks during Fire Prevention Week. He was a member of the Union Masonic Lodge #31, and a member of the Kora Shrine Temple where he loved making people smile, racing around with the Kora Mini Racers during parades. He was also a prominent supporter of Union Fair, both as their electrician as well as the countless odd jobs he did at the fairgrounds throughout the year.
He had many skills that always kept him busy and involved with both his family and the community. He had quite the green thumb that showed in both his gardens and his commercial greenhouse, from which he sold thousands of hanging baskets over the past six years. He was also a talented woodworker in his spare time. He was known to be the ultimate community and family man, who would help and support anyone in need.
Kevin was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Soule, of Union; daughter, Samantha Soule, of Westbrook; son, Ryan Soule, of Union; sister, Kassi Soule, of Union; and stepmother, Myrna Soule, of Union.
Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 5 p.m., followed by a sharing of memories of Kevin, on July 14 at the Union Fire Department. A private family graveside service will be held on July 15 at the Union Common Cemetery in Union.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Come Spring Food Pantry, P.O. Box 524, Union, ME 04862 or Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.