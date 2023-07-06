Obituaries

UNION — Kevin Peter Soule, 59, died July 4, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Kevin was born March 13, 1964, in Rockport to Peter B. Soule and Marcia E. Willey-Soule. Kevin graduated from Medomak Valley High School and Washington County Vocational Technical Institute.

Although Kevin was a master electrician for many years, he was also well known for wearing many other hats in the community. He began serving his community as a fire fighter when he was only 15 years old. He rose through the ranks of the fire department and became the Union fire chief in 2013. He was honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2007. One of his favorite parts about being a firefighter was showing the local children the fire trucks during Fire Prevention Week. He was a member of the Union Masonic Lodge #31, and a member of the Kora Shrine Temple where he loved making people smile, racing around with the Kora Mini Racers during parades. He was also a prominent supporter of Union Fair, both as their electrician as well as the countless odd jobs he did at the fairgrounds throughout the year.

