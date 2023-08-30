Obituaries

WASHINGTON — Chief Petty Officer Kenneth “Ken” Harvey Sager, 83, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H., with his loving family by his side.

Ken was born on July 19, 1940, to the late Harvey and Hazel Fern (Huffman) Sager. He was the first of three children. The late Lyle Sager and Stanley Sager were his brothers. He married Barbara E. Sager on March 24, 1964, and they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in March of 2022.

