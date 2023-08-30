WASHINGTON — Chief Petty Officer Kenneth “Ken” Harvey Sager, 83, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H., with his loving family by his side.
Ken was born on July 19, 1940, to the late Harvey and Hazel Fern (Huffman) Sager. He was the first of three children. The late Lyle Sager and Stanley Sager were his brothers. He married Barbara E. Sager on March 24, 1964, and they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in March of 2022.
Ken and Barb traveled all over while in the military, they began their time together in Washington, D.C. During the evening of their second date, Ken proposed marriage and she accepted. After six months, they transferred to Norfolk, Va., where they were separated for long periods of time. They were transferred to San Diego, Calif. for three years and then to Newport, R.I. Ken spent seven months in Naples, Italy until returning to Newport, followed by their final transfer to Norfolk, Va. to finish their career.
In Norfolk, Va., they met their son Marshall “Joe” Diamond through the Big Brother/Big Sister program. Joe became part of the family at age 13 and remained "their son," marrying Suzanne K. Diamond and raising three boys, Kristopher, Michael and Stephen.
Ken attended Grossmont Union Adult School and graduated in the class of 1969. He went on to complete some college classes and all certifications needed to become a naval dental technician.
Ken enlisted into the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 20 years. He retired from the military in 1976 and became a dental technician at the Newport Navy Dental Clinic under civil service.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Ken was predeceased by his parents and his brothers.
He is survived by his son, Joe and spouse Suzanne Diamond of Raymond, N.H.; three grandchildren, Kristopher I. Diamond of Merrimack, N.H., Michael R. Diamond of Wilton, N.H. and Stephen J. Diamond of Merrimack N.H.; five great-grandchildren, Mia N. Diamond, Alayna G. Diamond, Emmett J. Diamond, Grayson M. Diamond and Archer C. Diamond; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ken’s committal service will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine, where he will receive full military honors. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home & Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family at khrfuneralhomes.com.