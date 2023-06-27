ROCKPORT — Kathryn "Kathe" Polek Webers, 63, passed away at her Rockport home early on June 21, 2023, with her husband by her side.
Born on Sept. 5, 1959, in Philadelphia, Penn., Kathryn was the daughter of Dorothy and James Polek. She was raised and attended local schools in Cicero, Ill.
She married John Webers in 1984, celebrating 38 years together last year.
Born with the talent to draw, Kathryn became an accomplished graphic artist after graduating from the American Academy of Art in Chicago. She specialized in pen and ink drawings, paintings and commissioned projects. Later, she achieved a degree in architecture technology, changing her focus to architecture. She graduated from Cornell University with a degree in facilities management, then worked in the Boston area in that field.
Equal to Kathryn’s passion for art was her love of horses. She attended Centenary College in Hackettstown, N.J. for equine management. Kathryn spent many years as a groom/handler in the harness racing circuit both in Chicago and Brandywine, Penn. She dedicated much of her time in raising awareness of the inhumane industry of horse slaughter at events and on her Facebook page. She was a dedicated advocate in the political aspects of campaigning to end this cruel act on these majestic animals. Kathryn loved all animals and was a great patron to them, and was also passionate about environmental issues.
Kathryn was voted into the office of the Board of Public Works in Marshfield, Mass., where she served as commissioner for three years. She enjoyed a wide variety of music, from folk to rock, and was an avid lover of all nature. She loved the woods, preferring it to the seashore, and she treasured her walks with her husband spent in the nearby woods in Marshfield, Mass.
She is survived by her husband, John, of Rockport; brothers, Richard of Grayslake, Ill. and James of Downers Grove, Ill.; her devoted sister, Mari, of Stickney, Ill.; plus two nephews and a niece.