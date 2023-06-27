Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Kathryn "Kathe" Polek Webers, 63, passed away at her Rockport home early on June 21, 2023, with her husband by her side.

Born on Sept. 5, 1959, in Philadelphia, Penn., Kathryn was the daughter of Dorothy and James Polek. She was raised and attended local schools in Cicero, Ill.

Recommended for you