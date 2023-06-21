Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — Karen Federle, a longtime resident of Lincolnville Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12. She was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Alton, Ill., the first of nine children of Antoinette and Albert Federle. Karen grew up in New York and upon graduating from high school lived in many different places, including California, Colorado and Belize. She made Maine her home in the mid-1970s.

Karen was a natural born chef! After honing her skills in a number of restaurants, she and her close friends, Anda Dubinskis and Mary Massey, created Trillium Caterers in 1978. This enterprise soon outgrew their own kitchens, and they moved the whole operation to Belfast. Long before the “farm to table” movement came into vogue, Karen sourced the best vegetables and meats from local farmers. Trillium grew under her direction and care to become one of Midcoast’s most sought-after catering companies for weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials and cocktail parties. Her meals were delicious and beautiful. Karen employed many, many young women and men who remember her as a mentor and a friend. She was both exacting and generous and although the work was often difficult, at the end of the night she insisted her crew sit and enjoy a meal and glass of wine together. That was the best party of the night!

