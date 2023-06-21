LINCOLNVILLE — Karen Federle, a longtime resident of Lincolnville Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12. She was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Alton, Ill., the first of nine children of Antoinette and Albert Federle. Karen grew up in New York and upon graduating from high school lived in many different places, including California, Colorado and Belize. She made Maine her home in the mid-1970s.
Karen was a natural born chef! After honing her skills in a number of restaurants, she and her close friends, Anda Dubinskis and Mary Massey, created Trillium Caterers in 1978. This enterprise soon outgrew their own kitchens, and they moved the whole operation to Belfast. Long before the “farm to table” movement came into vogue, Karen sourced the best vegetables and meats from local farmers. Trillium grew under her direction and care to become one of Midcoast’s most sought-after catering companies for weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials and cocktail parties. Her meals were delicious and beautiful. Karen employed many, many young women and men who remember her as a mentor and a friend. She was both exacting and generous and although the work was often difficult, at the end of the night she insisted her crew sit and enjoy a meal and glass of wine together. That was the best party of the night!
Karen loved so many things. She loved her dog and gardening and sewing and swimming and giving gifts. Karen never forgot a birthday. She was a world traveler with a special fondness for Mexico and Italy. Karen also loved the woods and waters of Maine. She had a knack for finding remote cabins and campsites and spent many summer days in just those kinds of places, swimming, canoeing, reading and hiking. Karen also loved her home, and it was a beautiful gathering place for her family and friends.
Another of Karen’s accomplishments was the fostering of so many great and lasting friendships. So many of these friends rallied to her aide during her illness. Her family is especially grateful to Anda, Diana, JoAnn, Marika, Mary, Liz, Margo and to everyone else who visited, dropped off meals and offered rides to appointments. Karen was deeply moved by the generosity and love of all her friends.
Karen is survived by her son, Chester Ruth; her mother, Toni Federle; her sisters, Kristine and Mary; her brothers, Courtney, Michael, Mark and Tom; and her sisters-in-law, Lori, Regina, Jodi and Leda. Karen was the beloved aunt of 18 nieces and nephews and a great-aunt of five. Karen is also survived by her ex-husband, Jack Ruth; her aunt, Linda; and her many Fitzsimons cousins. Karen was predeceased by her father, Albert Federle; and her brothers, Chip and Kevin Federle.
A celebration of Karen will be held later this summer. Her family looks forward to sharing stories and memories with you all. Details to follow.