ROCKLAND — June Unger Dolcater, 92, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Rockland. Born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Mobile, Ala., she was the middle daughter of Catharine Gordon Burgett Unger and David Sloane Maxwell Unger, Jr. June was a graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in education in Tuscaloosa, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She married John Henry Dolcater, Jr. on July 9, 1951.
In 1954, June and her husband, John, known by his family and friends as “Jan,” moved with their baby, Cathy, to London, England, where Jan was stationed as an officer in the U.S. Air Force until March of 1956.
From London, they moved to Tampa, Fla., Jan’s hometown, where they lived until moving to Florence, Ala. in 1991. They were very happy there until moving to Camden in 1994. They lived in Camden until 1996, when they bought a restored Cape in adjoining Rockport where they lived happily for the next 23 years.
June and Jan were very active members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Camden for many years where they served several times as members of the vestry; Jan served as lay assistance and lay reader, and June served as the junior warden. They both remained members of St. Thomas and attended regularly until they moved to Bartlett Woods Retirement Home in Rockland in 2019.
She was predeceased by her older sister, Eleanor Unger Inge, and a younger sister, Gordon Burgett Unger Jernigan; and her cousins Sally Tonsmeire Morrissette, Plumer Burgett Tonsmeire and Louise Maclin Smith Peebles. Surviving is her husband of 70-plus years, John H. Dolcater Jr.; two children, Catharine Gordon Dolcater (Paul) Clark and John Henry Dolcater III; five grandchildren, Sarah Catharine Paulson, Elizabeth June Paulson (Keith) Huser, Daniel Daulton Dolcater, David Justin Dolcater and Jacob Logan Dolcater; and three precious great-grandchildren, Ethan Sloane, Hannah June Federman and Eleanor Rose Huser. June was also blessed with several precious nieces and nephews, Ellie Jernigan Lastra, T. Fonde Jernigan Jr., Catharine Jernigan Burch Hodgkins, and John David Jernigan, David Unger Inge, Herndon Inge Jr. and George Bullock Inge; and one cousin, Henry Maclin Jr.
A funeral service will be held followed by a reception at 2 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 33 Chestnut St., Camden. Condolences and memories maybe shared with the family at longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden.