ROCKLAND — June Unger Dolcater, 92, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Rockland. Born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Mobile, Ala., she was the middle daughter of Catharine Gordon Burgett Unger and David Sloane Maxwell Unger, Jr. June was a graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in education in Tuscaloosa, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She married John Henry Dolcater, Jr. on July 9, 1951.

In 1954, June and her husband, John, known by his family and friends as “Jan,” moved with their baby, Cathy, to London, England, where Jan was stationed as an officer in the U.S. Air Force until March of 1956.

