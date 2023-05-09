CUSHING — Joyce E. Poland, 76, passed away at her home in Cushing on Friday, May 5, 2023. Joyce was born on Aug. 20, 1946, in Rockland, to parents Clifton Weaver Sr. and Julia M. Bakeman Weaver.
Joyce grew up in Thomaston, attended local schools, and was in the first graduating class of Georges Valley High School of 1964. Once out of high school, she married the love of her life, Orman "Alan" Poland, on July 26, 1964, celebrating 58 years of marriage.
Joyce began employment at the Lucette Boarding Home in Thomaston where she was a health aide. She then began working at McDonald's Drug Store in Thomaston for 26 years. After the store closed, she chose employment at Dunkin Donuts in Rockland where she worked for 30 years.
Joyce loved to go to lawn sales; her family said, “if you needed it, she had it, if she didn't then she would get it!” Joyce's favorite pastimes were dancing on Saturday nights at Echo Hill in St. George, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Joyce was always an early bird, she loved camping up north in Millinocket, and she enjoyed having the family over for a hearty meal.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Orman of Cushing; her children Alan (Diane) Poland, Jeff (Lisa) Poland and Philip Poland, all of Cushing; her brothers Clifton and Dennis Weaver of Thomaston; and her sister Gloria Lloyd of St. George. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew (Danika), Nicole (Mike), Jeffrey Jr. (Janelle), Cody (Rachel), Dayton, Ben and Hayzel; and five great-grandchildren, Addison, Maeve, Ellie, Jackson and Quinn.
A graveside service will be held for Joyce on June 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Village Cemetery, Erin Street, Thomaston. Rev. Wayne Sawyer will officiate.
Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 78 Main St., Thomaston, has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to Joyce's family please visit her online Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com