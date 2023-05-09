Obituaries

CUSHING — Joyce E. Poland, 76, passed away at her home in Cushing on Friday, May 5, 2023. Joyce was born on Aug. 20, 1946, in Rockland, to parents Clifton Weaver Sr. and Julia M. Bakeman Weaver.

Joyce grew up in Thomaston, attended local schools, and was in the first graduating class of Georges Valley High School of 1964. Once out of high school, she married the love of her life, Orman "Alan" Poland, on July 26, 1964, celebrating 58 years of marriage.

